What happened: Before the Demonettes could get back to what they do best Wednesday — share the ball — they had to endure water from above and below. An afternoon thunderstorm halted the District 5-5A match at Manzano in the opening half, then the sprinklers sprayed water on the field that stopped play right after that. Despite that, Santa Fe High built a 5-1 lead and recorded assists on seven of its 10 goals. It was a far cry from Saturday's 4-0 loss to Rio Rancho Cleveland that saw the Demonettes manage just four shots on goal. They had 19 against the Lady Monarchs. "We were having anywhere from six to 10 one-touch passes in combinations," Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka said. "So, we were able to move it around on them."
Top players: Asha Smelser recorded four goals and three assists, while Lily Earnest had a hat trick. Senior Veronica Luchetti scored her first two goals of the season within four minutes of each other in the final 10 minutes.
What's next: Santa Fe High (7-4-2 overall, 2-0-1 in 5-5A) plays Capital at home Saturday.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 9, Abq. Manzano 0
What happened: The Demons were oh-so-close to their first 10-goal mercy rule of the season, but the Monarchs withstood the final several minutes to reach the end of a 5-5A match at Santa Fe High. The Demons built a 5-0 lead at the half. "They were good sports about it," Santa Fe high head coach Chris Eadie said about the Monarchs. "They were excited when they lasted the whole game because they don't typically do that. We were just trying to get some new players on the score sheet."
Top players: Chris Solano made his return to the lineup from a concussion a good one, with a hat trick to hit 10 goals on the season. Evan Eadie had a goal and three assists. Max Anderson had two goals and an assist, Nathan Kingston had a goal and a pair of assists, while Cy Anderson and Alan Perez each had a goal.
What's next: Santa Fe High (11-2, 3-0) plays at Capital on Saturday.