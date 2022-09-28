Girls soccer

Santa Fe High 10, Abq. Manzano 1

What happened: Before the Demonettes could get back to what they do best Wednesday — share the ball — they had to endure water from above and below. An afternoon thunderstorm halted the District 5-5A match at Manzano in the opening half, then the sprinklers sprayed water on the field that stopped play right after that. Despite that, Santa Fe High built a 5-1 lead and recorded assists on seven of its 10 goals. It was a far cry from Saturday's 4-0 loss to Rio Rancho Cleveland that saw the Demonettes manage just four shots on goal. They had 19 against the Lady Monarchs. "We were having anywhere from six to 10 one-touch passes in combinations," Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka said. "So, we were able to move it around on them."

