Just rewards.
For the team that battled its way through what was arguably the toughest district in the state, Santa Fe High’s volleyball team was awarded with the No. 1 overall seed for next week’s Class 5A state tournament.
The seeds and pairings for each of the five classifications were announced Saturday night. As they filtered their way onto the New Mexico Activities Association’s Twitter account around 9:30 p.m., Demonettes coach Josie Adams sat in her office in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium flanked by the school’s athletic director and principal.
“There are tears in my eyes,” Adams said when she learned that her club would have home-court advantage through the first two rounds of the eight-team bracket that starts with quarterfinal matches Tuesday night.
Within seconds, her phone was blowing up as she exchanged a flurry of texts with her players.
The Demonettes (8-1) will host No. 8 Clovis (8-4) and, with a win, would advance to the state semifinals to meet the winner of the Piedra Vista-Cleveland matchup. The runner-up to Santa Fe in District 1-5A, Cleveland is the No. 5 seed as an at-large entrant.
The other side of the big-school bracket has undefeated No. 2 seed Centennial (11-0) hosting Albuquerque High and No. 3 La Cueva (5-0) getting a visit from No. 3 Las Cruces. Only two teams from Albuquerque Public Schools, which started the season more than a week later than the rest of the state and therefore have not played half as many matches, made the tournament.
Three of the five teams in the 5A bracket are undefeated, including Piedra Vista (12-0).
Adams said the idea of entering the postseason as the top seed doesn’t add any pressure. With a senior-laden team that has rode a wave of great team chemistry all season, the Demons are in a perfect position to maintain their focus going forward, Adams said.
“We just want to go out there and do our jobs, so we’ll have one practice to get ready for Clovis and go from there,” she said. “We’ll play like we’ve always played them. We’ve got a team of workers with so many different strengths. Chemistry is just one of them.”
The state semifinals for 5A will be Thursday at the site of the highest seeds, with the state championship match scheduled for Saturday in The Pit.
The Class 3A field includes St. Michael’s.
The sixth-seeded Horsemen (6-3) finished second to Sandia Prep in District 5-3A and will travel to No. 3 Raton on Monday. Socorro (12-0) is the No. 1 seed with Sandia Prep (10-1). St. Michael’s would need a win to face the winner of the Sandia Prep-Dexter match.
All four quarterfinals in 3A will be Monday with semifinals on Wednesday and the championship match on Friday, also in The Pit.
Los Alamos made the field in 4A. The Hilltoppers (8-4) are the No. 6 seed and will travel to No. 3 Santa Teresa on Monday. The top seed is Goddard (10-0), the only unbeaten team in the bracket.
Mora (10-1) has been seeded No. 3 in the Class 2A bracket and will host No 6 Eunice on Monday.
