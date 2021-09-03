Andrew Martinez called Santa Fe High’s 19-7 victory over St. Michael’s an effort win.
The execution? Well, he and his coaching staff will deal with that later. When you haven’t beaten your intracity rival in 13 years — spanning 12 games — the how? can wait for a little bit.
“All I’m going to talk about is beating St. Mike’s,” said Martinez, the Demons’ fifth-year head coach. “These guys, the coaches, worked their asses off, and that is all I care about. The rest, we’ll fix later.”
There is plenty for the Demons to digest in the aftermath of their breakthrough win, and some of it showed on defense. While Martinez and the Demons were happy with the effort, there were times when it seemed like the defense was playing over its head.
That wasn’t always a good thing. The Horsemen started the evening with a touchdown-producing drive that was almost exclusively on the ground as they took advantage of an overly aggressive defense.
However, Santa Fe High settled down and shut down the perimeter alleys St. Michael’s lived for in wins over Taos and Capital.
After gaining 81 yards on the ground in the first quarter, the Horsemen managed just 35 the rest of the way. Overall, the Horsemen had just 77 yards of total offense the rest of the game.
Santa Fe High was helped by the absence of Horsemen senior quarterback Lucas Coriz, who might be out for the rest of the season with a gruesome knee injury suffered on the opening drive.
St. Michael’s struggled to find rhythm on offense after Coriz left, going with backup Jacob Katko for the rest of the first half. Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez switched to senior wideout Devin Flores in the third quarter, and Martinez feared Flores’ legs more than the arm of the reigning Class 3A javelin champion.
“I saw Devin back there, and I was scared to death,” Martinez said. “I thought they were going to run counters, traps; they were going to move him out because he’s such a good athlete.”
The second half was a roller coaster of emotions for the Demons and Martinez. He struggled at times to get the attention of his players when calling in the defensive formation, which sometimes led to players being out of position.
When Demons senior linebacker Daniel Wright failed to recognize a Horsemen formation on a fourth-and-15 play that led to a 15-yard Isaiah Salazar catch in the opening moments of the third quarter, Martinez was livid. He bounced off the turf as he admonished Wright for missing the coverage call. After the game, Martinez admitted he might have put too much on Wright’s plate.
“I’ll take responsibility on that,” Martinez said. “that’s not on him. I had him do a bunch of different things. It was information overload.”
Still, there were times when the Demons didn’t line up in the proper coverage, but Martinez was almost helpless to call timeouts because he used them all in the third quarter.
Despite those miscues, Santa Fe High’s defense forced a turnover in their end zone to quell a St. Michael’s drive to start the second half and staved off one last Horsemen salvo. St. Michael’s drove 61 yards on its final drive to the Santa Fe High 19-yard line before the Demons forced a turnover on downs to end any threat of a Horsemen comeback.
Senior linebacker Adan Chavez said Santa Fe High’s ability to overcome mistakes showed how different this team is compared to past years.
“I said since the beginning we’re a different team,” Chavez said. “We got a different drive, we have a different type of chemistry. All the fans here helped us focus a lot.”
