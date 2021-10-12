Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Abq. Manzano 0
What happened: The Demons’ midseason turnaround continued as they swept the Lady Monarchs, 25-19, 25-10, 25-13, in a District 5-5A match in Albuquerque. Santa Fe High won its fifth straight match after a 3-7 start, and coach Josie Adams said the difference has been in her players cleaning up their game. “We’re passing tight, we’re defending tight and we’re not making a ton of errors," Adams said. “Most of the time, we’re playing really clean.”
Top players: None were reported.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (8-7 overall, 3-0 in 5-5A) takes on crosstown rival Capital at home at 6 p.m. Thursday.
St. Michael’s 3, Santa Fe Indian School 1
What happened: The Braves were much better prepared for the rematch against the Horsemen, but they struggled to maintain momentum after winning Game 1 of a District 2-3A match in the Pueblo Pavilion. St. Michael’s rebounded to secure a 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 win. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said the defense was much better, which allowed the team to get into its offense more smoothly. However, errors at crucial moments halted a few rallies in their tracks. “We got satisfied after winning Game 1,” Gurule said. “It’s just the youth. We have to learn how to win, that’s the big thing. But I am so proud of our girls.”
Top players: Cameron Conners had a team-high 17 kills for SFIS, and Angelina Geissinger added 14. Hailey Aguilar dished out 27 assists. Madison Valdez recorded 21 digs on the defensive side.
What’s next: SFIS (9-8, 2-2) takes a step away from district play with a match Saturday against Monte del Sol. St. Michael’s (13-3, 3-0) gets its first crack at top-ranked Las Vegas Robertson at home Thursday.
Abq. Legacy Academy 3, Santa Fe Waldorf 0
What happened: A battle for the top spot in the District 7-1A standings went to the Silverbacks by a 25-19, 28-26, 24-26, 25-17 score in Christian Life Academy. Lady Wolves head coach Jon Caley said the outcome came down to execution at key points, but he is looking forward to a Nov. 2 rematch in Albuquerque that could determine the district title.
Top players: Sophomore setter Rowen Midgette kept the offense rolling, and added a few kills plus a handful of aces.
What's next: Santa Fe Waldorf (10-4, 5-1) has a quick turnaround, playing New Mexico School for the Deaf Wednesday in Larson Gym.
Girls soccer
Academy for Technology and the Classics 0, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons played a “perfect defensive game," according to head coach Jennifer Gutierrez, in a District 3/4/5 1A-3A match against the co-district leading Phoenix at the Municipal Recreation Complex. Darkness played a factor as the teams played just one overtime before officials halted the game in after the first overtime. Monte del Sol coach Jennifer Gutierrez said it was a marked difference compared to 2019, when ATC swept the series 3-0 and 10-0. ATC won the first matchup last week by a 3-2 count with a penalty kick in the final minute. “We were lacking a little bit of finesse in the last third of the field,” Gutierrez said. “We would have rather won, but we are happy with how we played.”
Top players: Gutierrez said Aliya and Natalie Fagan were strong on the defensive end, and Araceli Peña backed up her back line with several saves in goal.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (3-6-1, 0-1-1) travel to Sandia Park for a nondistrict tilt against East Mountain on Thursday. ATC (4-5-2, 1-0-1) takes on Santa Fe Indian School on Thursday.
