Santa Fe High doubled its fun Saturday afternoon, while Capital found consolation through the consolation bracket of the District 5-5A Individual Tennis Tournament.
The boys and girls doubles title went to Santa Fe High, as the boys duo of Humza Mahmood and Luis Carlos Flores and girls partners Carmen Valentino and Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino won the district titles in convincing fashion. Meanwhile, Capital captured third place in the boys and girls singles bracket, as well as on the girls doubles side.
The top four placers in each district advanced to the State Individual Tennis Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Albuquerque.
The Mahmood/Flores team beat Albuquerque Manzano's Jack Sues and Cyrus Mingley by a 6-4, 6-3 score for the boys title. Valentino and Verastegui-Palomino handled the Lady Monarchs of Isabel Spotz and Felice Davis, 6-0, 6-1, for the girls crown.
As for Capital, Marcus Crockett and Marianna Carrillo won their third-place matches, with Crockett besting Los Lunas' Nick Morales, 6-2, 6-2. Carrillo won her 20th match of the season with a 6-3, 6-3 win over the Lady Tigers' Taleyah Beyar. She improved to 20-16 combined in singles and doubles competition.
Capital secured a third team into the state bracket when Glory Fowler and Alyssa Sandoval downed Santa Fe High's sister duo of Avah and Maiah Trujillo, 7-5, 6-4.