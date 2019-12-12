The city schools had no trouble advancing to the semifinals of Capital’s Al Armendariz Tournament in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, as Santa Fe High and Capital breezed through their first round games. The Demons manhandled Crownpoint, 83-36, to advance to a semifinal battle with three-time reigning state champion Pecos at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, the host Jaguars blew through Tohatchi, 77-37, to play a familiar foe — the Española Valley Sundevils, who used to be in their district for for 18 years before Capital moved up to Class 5A in 2018.
The opening round action on the boys side offered no surprises or challenges, as the smallest margin of victory was the Sundevils’ 64-38 win over Santa Fe Indian School in the morning’s opening game.
First round Santa Fe High 83, Crownpoint 36
The Demons (6-0) were so fast in dispatching the Eagles that it took less than a hour to finish the game. They built a 29-4 lead after a quarter, thanks to 13 of Fedonta “JB” White’s 31 points.
Ten of the 11 Demons on the roster scored, and Diego Ortiz scored 12 points. Corey Bell Jr. led the Eagles with 11 points.
Crownpoint (1-4) will play Kirtland Central in the consolation semifinal at 9:30 a.m.
Capital 77, Tohatchi 37
Brandon Saiz came out on fire against the Cougars, with eight points in the first quarter and 13 by half time to help Capital (4-1) build a 41-18 lead at the half. He finished with 20 points to lead the Jaguars, while teammate T.J. Sanchez added 14 and Dominic Luna had 10.
Tohatchi (3-3) was led by Haley Yazzie and Jayolin Chee, who each had seven points.
Pecos 74, Kirtland Central 37
The 2A Panthers feasted upon the 4A Broncos’ turnovers, building a 29-8 lead after a quarter and never looking back to advance to a 5 p.m. semifinal against the Demons. Pecos (3-0) drained four 3-pointers in the opening quarter, with Anthony Armijo hitting three of them to account for all of his points.
The third quarter mimicked the opening quarter as the Panthers outscored the Broncos 23-7. Ismael Villegas scored 12 of his game-high 20 points during the spurt.
Juan Varela added 15 points, while Xavier Padilla scored 12. Cameron Crawford led Kirtland Central (2-2) with 10 points — all in the first half.
Española Valley 64, Santa Fe Indian School 38
The second quarter made all the difference for the Sundevils, as they outscored the Braves 24-6 to build a 37-15 lead at the half. Sundevils sophomore Andray Peña scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half, including a 3 to give Española (5-1) a 22-point lead heading into the locker room. Garret May added 10 points for the Sundevils.
Virgil Vigil led SFIS (1-4) with 10 points.
The Braves play Tohatchi at 12:30 p.m. in the other consolation semifinal.
