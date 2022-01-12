Santa Fe High canceled its boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.
Marc Ducharme, Santa Fe Public School’s athletic director, said the Demons’ game at Española Valley and the Demonettes’ scheduled game at Gallup were canceled Wednesday evening as both schools mutually agreed to do so out of abundance of caution. He said neither game will be rescheduled as the district season begins next week.
The New Mexico Activities Association amended its bylaws in the summer to allow contests disrupted by COVID-19 to not count as a forfeit.
Also, Los Alamos High School announced Wednesday it will move to remote learning for the next 10 days and will suspend all athletic activity until Jan. 22. It is the third school in Northern New Mexico to do so, following Santa Fe Indian School and Las Vegas Robertson.
The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 6,919 new COVID-19 cases.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.