Meet host Santa Fe High won the team title in Saturday’s Capital City Invitational cross-country meet while Pecos dominated a four-team field to win the girls’ side.
Santa Fe High’s boys cruised to the team championship with 25 points, easily topping runner-up Santa Fe Prep’s 47. St. Michael’s was third, followed by Pecos. Taos was also in the field but did not register a team score since only three runners competed.
Isaiah Velasquez won the overall individual title, crossing the finish line in 17 minutes, 43.3 seconds. He’s one of two runners who attends Santa Fe Indian School but is competing for the Demons for the rest of the season. SFIS has remained in remote learning and, per a recent ruling by the New Mexico Activities Association, has permission to let its athletes compete for the public school where they live.
The other is Ethan Vigil, who finished 11th in a time of 19:35.4. All told, Santa Fe High had four runners in the top six, and half of the top 12 were Demons. The top time from a St. Michael’s runner was Dennis Ortiz at 19:38.7, good for 13th.
Overall, Black was second to Velasquez in a time of 18:07. Santa Fe Prep’s Josh Abeyta as third, 13 seconds behind Black.
The Pecos girls’ 16 points were 22 better than Taos and St. Michael’s, which tied for second. Santa Fe High was fourth with 56 points.
Raylee Hunt was impressive, winning the girls’ individual title in a time of 20:11.9; nearly 80 seconds faster than anyone else. Pecos finished 2-4, led by Vanessa Dominguez. Mistidawn Roybal was third and Kianna Quintana fourth.
The top runner for the Demonettes was Lili Gadret, who was sixth overall in a time of 24:15.5.
Santa Fe High volleyball wins
In other prep sports, Santa Fe High's volleyball went on the road and swept Espanola Valley in straight sets Saturday. The Demonettes improved to 3-1, thanks to 16 kills from Laila Bernadino.
Jorja Chambers had 13 kills and Isabella Melton 10 for Santa Fe, which hosts Capital on Tuesday night at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.