What happened: The Demons wasted little time in taking care of the Broncos in Kirtland, scoring five times in the first 20 minutes for a 5-0 lead in a nondistrict match Saturday. Santa Fe High's head coach Chris Eadie said Kirtland Central had some speedy, athletic attackers that tested the Demons' back line. They broke through for a goal in each half, but Kirtland still trailed 6-1 at the half.
"Our subs got significant playing time, so that was definitely a positive," Eadie said. "Now the real fun begins as we play stiffer competition from here on out."
Top players: Cy Anderson continued an impressive start to his junior year, scoring five goals to lead the Demons' attack and upping his season total to seven already. Chris Solano had two goals and an assist, while Aksel Boukhalfa had his first varsity goal.
What's next: Santa Fe High (2-0) travels to Los Alamos on Sept. 9 to take on the Hilltoppers.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 2, Farmington 1
What happened: The start wasn't what the Demonettes wanted, but the finish sure was in a nondistrict road battle with the Lady Scorpions. Farmington took advantage of third-string goalkeeper Madison Sorrell with a goal two minutes into the match, but it was the lone blemish Sorrell and Adelia Turner, who was in goal in the second half, had. Laila Carter tied the score with a goal in the 31st minute, and Asha Smelser dribbled through four defenders to score the winner in the 78th minute.
Top players: Sorrell and Turner came up from the junior varsity to mind the net, while Sophia Smith assisted Carter's goal.
What's next: The Demonettes (5-0) take on Los Alamos at home Thursday.
Santa Fe Prep 5, Socorro 2
Abq. Highland 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins took third place in the Bobcat Classic at Albuquerque Bosque School on Saturday, splitting their two matches to go 1-2 in the round-robin tournament. Prep head coach Adelyn Smith said Prep battled throughout the day, but the group was exhausted by the afternoon. The Blue Griffins also lost forward Marley Belyeu for the second match with an arm injury, which Smith said she hopes doesn't keep her off the field for long.
Top players: Belyeu continued her early-season onslaught, as she scored all five goals against the Lady Warriors and upped her season total to 10.
What's next: Prep (2-3) plays at Capital on Sept. 9.