Boys soccer

Santa Fe High 8, Kirtland Central 2

What happened: The Demons wasted little time in taking care of the Broncos in Kirtland, scoring five times in the first 20 minutes for a 5-0 lead in a nondistrict match Saturday. Santa Fe High's head coach Chris Eadie said Kirtland Central had some speedy, athletic attackers that tested the Demons' back line. They broke through for a goal in each half, but Kirtland still trailed 6-1 at the half.

