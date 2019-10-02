Boys soccer

Santa Fe High 5, Abq. Manzano 4

What happened: The Demons took a quick 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes Wednesday before the Monarchs overwhelmed their guests with efficiency in a District 5-5A match in Albuquerque. Manzano scored four goals on four shots to finish the first half with a 4-2 lead. Santa Fe High regained its composure and scored three times in the second half to pull out the win. The match-winner came when Kiran Smelser found Luca Bletsch in the 75th minute to break the tie.

Standouts: Demons head coach Chris Eadie sang the praises of sophomore Mike Wissman, who scored the first goal after the break on a free kick from about 25 yards and assisted Smelser on the second score.

What’s next: Santa Fe High (5-5-2 overall, 1-2 in 5-5A) has an intracity rivalry match with Capital at home at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Volleyball

Notes from the north

Monte del Sol 3, Raton 2

What happened: The Lady Tigers liked playing a five-game match so much, they decided to do it again with the Lady Dragons in a nondistrict contest in Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The difference, though, was that Monte del Sol secured the win in an intense affair, 26-24, 24-26, 19-25, 27-25, 15-10. The Lady Dragons got a big assist from middle hitter Jamie Lujan, who had the majority of her seven kills and three blocks at the end of Games 4 and 5.

Standouts: Emi Fukuda was stellar in the front and back rows as she led the team with 14 kills and 18 digs. Daisy Ortiz added 15 digs, and Angeles Aguayo overcame a sore knee to produce six kills in Game 1 and 12 digs overall.

What’s next: Monte del Sol (11-2) takes on Escalante at 2 p.m. Saturday.