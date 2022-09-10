Santa Fe High School logo

Boys soccer

Santa Fe High 2, Los Alamos 1

What happened: The Demons took fifth place in the Albuquerque Academy Invitational on Saturday, all the while beating the Hilltoppers for the second time in a week. Junior Pablo Canivell scored in the first half off a corner kick cross from Nathan Kingston for a 1-0 lead. Santa Fe High padded the lead to 2-0 on Max Anderson’s goal before Los Alamos scored late to halve the deficit. Demons head coach Chris Eadie was happy with the Demons’ performance over five matches in an eight-day period, which yielded a 3-2 record.

