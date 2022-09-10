What happened: The Demons took fifth place in the Albuquerque Academy Invitational on Saturday, all the while beating the Hilltoppers for the second time in a week. Junior Pablo Canivell scored in the first half off a corner kick cross from Nathan Kingston for a 1-0 lead. Santa Fe High padded the lead to 2-0 on Max Anderson’s goal before Los Alamos scored late to halve the deficit. Demons head coach Chris Eadie was happy with the Demons’ performance over five matches in an eight-day period, which yielded a 3-2 record.
“It was a long, long week,” Eadie said. “Our starters logged a lot of minutes.”
Top players: It was a balanced scoring sheet for Santa Fe High. Canivell and Anderson had the goals, while Kingston and Evan Eadie each had an assist. Henry Kuchta recorded six saves in goal for the Demons.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (6-2) gets little rest, as it takes on Albuquerque Cibola on Tuesday. Los Alamos (4-3) travels to Rio Rancho on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Dulce 3, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons (0-5) showed marked improvement, despite losing 25-13, 25-14, 25-10 to the Lady Hawks in Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Monte del Sol head coach Jessica Butler said she was proud at how her team played defensively, forcing Dulce into long rallies before winning most of its points. The disappointment was that the score, Butler said, didn’t reflect her team’s effort.
“I looked up after Game 2, and I was like, ‘How was it 25-14?’” Butler said. “I was sure it was more like 25-20.”
Top players: Xandra Zubia led the defensive effort with 18 digs, to go with a kill and two assists. Krista Terrazas had 11 digs, five kills and an ace, and June Martinez had three kills, three blocks and an ace.
What’s next: The Lady Dragons play New Mexico School for the Deaf at home Tuesday.