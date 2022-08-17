What happened: The race between completing the first half to make the season-opening match for both teams and a developing thunderstorm came down to seconds, but the first half was completed just as lightning put a halt to the action. Evan Martinez scored the lone goal in the 29th minute, but Santa Fe High dominated play as it recorded seven shots on goal.
Top players: Martinez had the lone goal, but Horsemen sophomore Santiago Sandoval successfully transitioned from his role as a defender to goalkeeper, making six saves in his debut.
What’s next: The Demons entertain Kirtland Central on Aug. 27 at home. St. Michael’s has its home opener Monday against Pojoaque Valley.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 3, St. Michael's 0
What happened: The Demonettes picked up where they left off the 2021 season, scoring two goals in the opening half against the Lady Horsemen in both teams’ season opener at Santa Fe High. The win is the team’s 24th in its past 26 matches. Sophomores Lily Earnest and Kaya Schlesinger each scored a goal in the opening half, and junior Tatiana Winter added an insurance goal in the 76th minutes.
Top players: While it was a balanced effort offensively for Santa Fe High, senior goalkeeper Molly Wissman had six saves to keep St. Michael’s off the scoreboard.
What’s next: The Demonettes play Valencia on Saturday at home. The Lady Horsemen play Monte del Sol on Tuesday in their home opener.