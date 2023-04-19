District titles are great.
It’s just the Santa Fe High boys and girls tennis teams are eyeing something bigger.
For the second straight year, the boys and girls swept the District 5-5A team titles, which were capped Wednesday afternoon with convincing 9-0 sweeps of crosstown rival Capital at Santa Fe High.
The dominance of the two teams was clear, as they combined to drop one tennis match (by the boys in an 8-1 win over Albuquerque High) in each going 5-0 in team competition for the second straight season.
As great as that has been for the Demons and Demonettes, their goals have changed this season — both teams have eyes on playing for the Class 5A state championship.
“It’s pushed us to train even harder,” Santa Fe High senior Mikayla Montano said. “When we have the opportunity, we have longer practices. If it’s windy, if it’s raining, we’ll still come to practice. Sometimes, we come out and practice on the weekends.”
There is a reason for their focus and optimism. The girls reached the 5A semifinals in May before losing to eventual state champion Albuquerque La Cueva, and returned the bulk of that team. The boys, meanwhile, are licking their wounds from a disappointing quarterfinal loss last year to a Farmington team they beat during the regular season.
The girls have positioned themselves for a high seed, with their only team loss to Farmington, which finished second in District 2-5A. As for the boys, they have losses to Santa Fe Prep and St. Michael’s teams that are challenging to win District 2-1A/4A, which will be determined this weekend.
Humza Mahmood, the Demons’ No. 1 singles player and half of their No. 1 doubles team with Carlos Louis Flores, said last year’s loss to Farmington has galvanized the team to redeem itself. He added the team learned a valuable lesson in not overlooking an opponent, which it did against the Scorpions.
“In our minds, we were playing La Cueva,” Mahmood said. “That’s who we would have played in the semifinals, so we were focused on that instead of Farmington.”
That loss had a lingering effect on Mahmood, who said he lost his confidence and struggled through USTA competition during the summer before regaining it when he played with the First Serve team that played in the USTA National Team Championships in October.
He and Flores teamed up for an 8-3 mark in doubles, and he has gone 6-4 in singles play, usually at the No. 1 spot.
Flores, though, said a lot of the Demons went through a similar spiral but rebounded as time passed.
“I think it’s just necessary to have a few losses to be able to make you stronger and get more confidence,” Flores said.
The girls, however, have been playing with confidence buoyed by last year’s semifinal run. The doubles team of Carmen Valentino and Yasmin Yerastegui-Palomino fed off of last year’s third-place finish in the 5A individual bracket and are a perfect 12-0 heading into next week’s district individual tournament after blowing past Capital’s No. 1 team of Glory Fowler and Alyssa Sandoval in a 6-1, 6-0 win.
They’ve parlayed the success onto the singles side. Valentino is 10-3, while Verastegui-Palomino is a perfect 8-0.
The good news for district singles opponents for next week’s tournament, in which the top three finishers will advance to the 5A individual tournament, is that the duo will focus on trying to go one more round in the state tournament.
“I think we’re playing really well this year, so we’ll see what happens,” Valentino said. “She has this year and next year left, so we want to play while we can.”
Santa Fe High head tennis coach Bonnie Rogers said the season has been successful, but she wishes the district was a little tougher, just so both teams will be ready for next month’s state tournament. Rogers believes both teams can make deep runs in the 5A team tournament, but they will have to challenge each other in practice to get prepare themselves.
“These next three days, we need to work really hard,” Rogers said. “To me, I think they know they are playing really weak schools right now. We just got to be ready for state.”
Montano said the players from both teams push each other in practice, knowing that the reward will be a strong performance in both the individual and state tournament — and maybe some hardware to bring home.
“We focus a lot on playing points [in practice] and hard points,” Montano said. “If we play an opponent that’s not necessarily on our level, we have to make sure we don’t play down to that level and play our game.”
That’s been good enough to get through district play, but they want something more.