Thanks to a malfunctioning basket, Santa Fe High can delay its trip to Albuquerque Manzano for a couple more weeks.
The schools agreed to move Tuesday's District 5-5A boys basketball game to Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium after a motor on one of Manzano's baskets malfunctioned and would not come down from the ceiling, according to Demons head coach Zack Cole and principal Carl Marano.
That means the Feb. 13 matchup between the teams will be played in Albuquerque instead of Santa Fe as previously scheduled. This is a key week in district play, as Santa Fe High and Capital are marching toward a Thursday showdown that could determine the district leader, depending on the outcomes of the Monarchs-Demons game and Capital's game at Albuquerque Sandia.
The varsity game is set for 7 p.m., with the junior varsity playing at 5:30. Albuquerque Public Schools does not allow its schools' C-teams to travel out of the city with the junior varsity and varsity.
