Track and field
Golden Spikes Classic
What happened: Santa Fe High’s boys and the Academy for Technology and the Classics girls won the respective team championships at this weekend’s meet hosted by Santa Fe High. The Demons boys edged ATC by a single point for first place, sweeping the distance runs of 1,600 and 3,200 behind Isaiah Velasquez and Tanner Black, as well as 200 champion Harrison Ostenberg. Capital’s Lucas Rosas won the 100 by 0.12 seconds over Ostenberg. The ATC girls had a wider margin of victory with 107 total points to Santa Fe’s 79. Santa Fe Prep was a close third, followed by Taos. ATC’s Aiga Den Hartog won the 400 and Josette Gurule won the 800 and 1,600. The Rittmeyer sisters, Maggie and Lily, went 1-2 in the 3,200 for ATC.
Key players: Santa Fe Prep’s Isabel Voinescu won the long jump, triple jump, the 100 and the 200. She did so in comfortable fashion each time, winning the triple jump by nearly 4 feet and the long jump by 26 inches. Santa Fe’s Miriam Bechtel won the 100 and 200 hurdles.
Girls basketball
Academy for Technology and the Classics 32, Monte del Sol 17
What happened: Freshman Charli Koseoglu had 10 points, leading Academy for Technology and the Classics to yet another victory. Undefeated through nine games, the Phoenix can officially clinch the district title this week in their final two games, one of which comes against 2-2A rival Estancia. Koseoglu added eight rebounds and five steals while Ananya Mulakala chipped in with five rebounds and two points. ATC led 12-7 at halftime but steadily pulled away in the second half by holding the Dragons to 10 points the rest of the way.
Key players: Daisy Ortiz and Araceli Peña did all the scoring for Monte del Sol. Ortiz had 10 points and Peña all the rest.
Up next: ATC hosts Menaul on Wednesday and heads to Estancia to close out the regular season the following night; Monte del Sol (2-6 overall) heads to Santa Fe Prep on Monday night.
Los Lunas 63, Capital 36
What happened: Capital’s season heads into the final week after a loss to the District 5-5A rival Tigers. The Jaguars (2-6 overall and 2-4 in district) were held to 14 points in the first half as Los Lunas opened a 20-point lead at halftime. The Jaguars were more competitive in the second half, scoring a dozen points in the third quarter.
Key players: Brenda Piñon and Layla Cintron were the top offensive threats for the Jaguars, scoring nine points apiece. The win helped Los Lunas (8-1) nail down at least a share of the 5-5A championship and a trip to next month’s Class 5A state tournament.
Up next: With just two games left, Capital will be at home against Santa Fe High on Wednesday night.
Española Valley 68, Taos 27
What happened: The Sundevils, ranked No. 5 in the latest coaches’ poll for Class 4A, clinched the District 2-4A championship and a berth at the state tournament with another blowout win in district play. Their margin of victory the past six games has been an average of 47 points. At 9-1 overall and 6-0 in 2-4A, they got all the points they needed in this one by halftime, opening a 33-10 lead at the break.
Key players: Everyone on the Sundevils’ roster scored, led by 13 points from Jordan Torres and 11 apiece from Jasmine Baca and Destiny Valdez. As a team they hit nine 3-pointers, three of them from both Torres and Valdez.
Up next: Española Valley is home to Moriarty on Tuesday night.
