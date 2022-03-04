ALBUQUERQUE — Sometimes there just aren’t enough rocks to take down Goliath.
Running headfirst into the buzz saw that is Volcano Vista, Santa Fe High’s girls basketball team saw its season come to an end Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A State Tournament.
Forced into nearly three dozen turnovers and getting shut out in the third quarter, the Demonettes were eliminated from the postseason with a 72-28 loss to the unbeaten and top-seeded Hawks. Santa Fe ends its season with an 18-10 record while Volcano Vista (26-0) ran its winning streak to 40 games.
“We had moments where things were working, but as you can see, that’s a pretty good team they have here,” said Demonettes coach Nate Morris. “You can try to do things against them, but they’re big, they’re fast and they have great athletes. And that defense, it never stops.”
For the uninitiated, defense is the name of the game at Volcano Vista. The Hawks’ relentless pressure is best characterized as a swarm of black and white uniforms sprinting to the ball, choking off passing lanes and making life miserable for anyone trying to dribble through it or move the ball around it.
The Demonettes turned the ball over 11 times in a first quarter that was, for a while, surprisingly close. Volcano Vista started with an 11-0 run, getting half a dozen points from sophomore center Taejhuan Hill and a 3-pointer from Jaelyn Bates. Morris was forced to burn a timeout after the Hawks led 7-0 in less than two minutes.
Santa Fe High didn’t attempt its first shot until the 4:30 mark of the quarter, thanks to Volcano’s pressure. The Demonettes turned the ball over five times before freshman guard Alexis Espinoza got off the team’s first shot. The team’s first field goal came at the midway point of the quarter when senior guard Olivia Montoya hit a mid-range jumper that sparked a small rally.
A 10-2 run capped by a steal and pull-up transition jumper from the edge of the 3-point line by Laisha Diaz got the Demonettes within 13-10.
“The thing about our defense is when it’s on, it tends to make a difference,” said Volcano Vista coach Lisa Villareal. “You see it more at the start of quarters. If we find a way to do it with that kind of energy all the time, that would make me happy.”
Considering that the Hawks shut the Demonettes out in the third quarter, it’s safe to assume Villareal went home Friday night pretty happy. It turned a 39-21 lead at intermission into a 55-21 margin at the end of the quarter. Coupled with buckets to close the first half and to open the fourth quarter, it was part of a larger 20-0 run that turned the game into a blowout.
It also ushered in the running clock once the Hawks built a 35-point lead. The Demonettes scored only seven points in the game’s final 17-plus minutes.
The win sends Volcano Vista into Tuesday’s state quarterfinals against No. 8 seed Centennial. That game will also be played in Volcano’s gym, a place the school refers to as the Ring of Fire.
All eight games in Friday’s opening round saw the higher seed hold serve. That included Organ Mountain’s win over Albuquerque High; the Bulldogs are District 5-5A rivals to Santa Fe High, and the two were the only teams from that district to make the state tournament.
NOTES
The only Santa Fe High player to score more than four points was senior Kabreya Garcia Romero with nine. She scored seven of her team’s 11 points in the second quarter. … Montoya and Espinoza each had four. … Michelle Malczewski’s long baseline jumper early in the fourth quarter was Santa Fe’s first field goal in the second half, one of just two the Demonettes made in the half. ... Santa Fe High says goodbye to six seniors, three of whom (Diaz, Espinoza and Garcia Romero) start. ... The team’s 18 wins were more than the previous two seasons combined, and the winning record was the first since the 2014-15 campaign.
