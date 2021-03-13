The Santa Fe High Demons waited 15 months to line up against an opponent on the football field.
If only it had been somebody other than the Rio Rancho Rams to greet them.
The 2019 Class 6A runner-up, Rio Rancho punted just once and scored on seven of its first eight drives en route to a 57-6 win over the host Demons in front of about 1,200 at Ivan Head Stadium on a blustery Saturday afternoon.
The Rams looked every bit like a team capable of challenging crosstown rival Rio Rancho Cleveland for 6A supremacy, using an uptempo spread attack to exhaust and flummox Santa Fe High. It took them only 1 minute, 57 seconds to travel 62 yards on the opening drive to hit pay dirt when Elijah Smith took a shovel pass from Joey Cave for a 7-yard touchdown. An Elijah Smith run for the 2-point conversion made it 8-0 and the rout was on.
Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez said the Rams were clearly the better team but the Demons weren’t helped by a pile of injuries. Over the past week — the only time teams were allowed to fully practice for the shortened spring season — Santa Fe High lost four starters to injuries and another seven key players were on the sidelines by the end of the game.
That included junior quarterback Luc Jaramillo, who injured his knee in the third quarter. The Demons went to junior varsity starter Andrew Allen, the fourth-string on the depth chart, to finish the game. Martinez said injuries forced him to dress Allen instead of leaving him on the junior varsity.
“I knew we had some problems depth-wise [Friday],” Martinez said. “I didn’t want to move him up. I wanted to keep him on the JV for these three games they get to play. The coaches asked, and I said they brought up a good point.”
The Demons were hard-pressed to slow down Rio Rancho’s high-powered offense, which saw the starting lineup accumulate 334 yards to build a 42-0 lead in the opening moments of the third quarter before calling it an afternoon. Cave capped the performance with an 11-yard touchdown run at 10:46 of the third.
He finished with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns while completing 8 of 13 passes for 137 yards and two scores. His 66-yard touchdown pass to Smith made it 28-0 with 11:18 left in the first half.
The Rams defense forced three turnovers, and Lucas Lucero blocked Nico Martinez’s punt through the end zone for a safety and a 44-0 lead with 8:18 left in the third. The Demons managed just 37 yards of offense, as many key players ended up on the sidelines. Dehydration and pulled muscles became an issue and Santa Fe High went deep into its reserves.
It didn’t help that teams only had five days of practice due to state health orders prevented anything more than small-group workouts of no more than five people until March 8.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been on a football team that was that depleted,” Martinez said. “You saw the bodies on the sideline. We were down seven guys to begin with, and some other guys began to fall. I think we ended up with 20 kids that were able to play."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.