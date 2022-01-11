With the dark clouds of COVID-19 looming on the horizon, Santa Fe High’s girls basketball team continued an impressive mid-season push toward a potential state playoff push at home Tuesday night.
The Demonettes won their third straight game and ninth overall with a 45-40 win over visiting St. Michael’s at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. A final nondistrict game against perennial powerhouse Gallup is just ahead Friday, then the District 5-5A slate starts next week against Albuquerque High.
“I think this team is starting to peak,” said Santa Fe High coach Nate Morris. “If you look at this like it’s a classroom, this is our midterm. We’re halfway through our season, and we’re right where we should want to be. We’re in good shape.”
That classroom analogy only works for the remainder of this week since Santa Fe Public Schools plans to shift to virtual learning Tuesday. It creates an interesting scenario for the Demonettes, who generally practice in the late afternoon, beginning with the final period of the day when the players convene for basketball class.
The program will transition back into a routine that takes them out of the school element until it’s time to show up on campus for practice and games.
“I’m not sure if there is a good time to do what we’re about to do, but we went through it last year and it’s at least something we’re familiar with,” Morris said.
Tuesday’s game was hardly a cakewalk. With its head coach and two key players sitting out due to COVID-19 protocols, St. Michael’s was also short two other players because of injury. Filling in for head coach Sonya Ruiz was assistant Sara Baca. Despite all the missing parts, she got her club to stay close the entire way.
Down 42-40 in the final minute, St. Michael’s had a chance to tie or take the lead but couldn’t convert.
“Any Horsemen-Demon game, the kids are just amped anyway,” Baca said. “But we’ve really been focusing on them listening, taking care of the ball and adapting to things we’re calling out — especially since we’ve been so shorthanded. Full credit to the kids because they’re doing a tremendous job pulling it together.”
Lauryn Pecos and Carmen Pacheco each had 13 points to lead St. Michael’s (5-11), which has dropped two in a row and four of its last five. The Lady Horsemen have one more nondistrict game before opening play in 2-3A on Jan. 21 against Raton.
As for Santa Fe High, the bumps in the road have only served the Demonettes well, Morris said. Tuesday’s game was, on paper, a bit of a mismatch given the roster headaches St. Michael’s is dealing with.
Santa Fe High scored the first eight points and led by as many as 13 in the second half before a nearly six-minute scoring drought in the third quarter allowed the Lady Horsemen to climb back into it with a methodical 10-0 run that included a handful of chances to get even closer.
It wasn’t until Kabreya Garcia iced it with three free throws in the final 24 seconds that the Demonettes were finally able to breathe. At 9-6 overall and with a top-heavy district that includes a potential two-way slugfest with Albuquerque High, it’s reasonable for them to look ahead to March.
“Well, if we do make state, we’ll get anywhere from a 12 to a 16 seed and we’ll have to go play a Hobbs or a Volcano Vista, one of those top teams,” Morris said. “I’m not trying to overlook any other team but I do anticipate us and Albuquerque High vying for the district title.”
Garcia scored a game-high 15 points for Santa Fe High while Zuriel Vigil had eight and Maci Cordova seven.
While Tuesday’s win wasn’t the prettiest, Morris is willing to concede that any win is a good one this time of year. With every game between now and the end of the regular season in jeopardy because of COVID-19 issues, winning when the opportunity presents itself is the only thing that matters.
“Yeah, we struggled a little but we did some things I’m happy with,” Morris said. “It’s on to the next one. That’s all we can do.”
NOTES
The Lady Horsemen never led after spotting Santa Fe High the game’s first eight points. St. Michael’s didn’t score its first point until the 2:32 mark of the first quarter when Pacheco scored from the low post. … Santa Fe High’s winning streak began after the holiday break with an 18-point win over Española Valley, then a 13-point win over Santa Fe Indian — two teams that are expected to make runs at their respective state tournaments in March. … The Demonettes are 4-3 at home this season. They have seven home games left.
