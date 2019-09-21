Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 2, Roswell Goddard 0
What happened: The Demons ended their nondistrict schedule with a solid win over the Rockets, although head coach Chris Eadie was hoping for more fireworks. However, a lack of depth hurt that effort.
“We needed to maybe make it a little more convincing,” Eadie said. “But we had three subs in the end, so our bench was a little thin and we’ve had a lot of injuries.”
Standouts: Sophomore Jack Joseph scored the opening goal off an assist from Bacilio Benelalija, while Kiran Smelser recorded his 15th goal of the year off a pass from Luca Bletsch.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (4-3-2) enters District 5-5A play by hosting top-ranked Albuquerque High at home Wednesday.
St. Michael’s 5, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Horsemen opened District 2-1A/3A play against their longtime rivals at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex, and leaned on their seniors to carry them to a convincing win. The trio of Wesley Sage Graham, Berkeley Reynolds and Esteban Rigales had a hand in each goal, while a make-shift back line and backup goalkeeper John Morrison kept the Blue Griffins off the scoreboard.
Standouts: The seniors were efficient, scoring five goals in nine shots. Graham and Rigales had a pair of goals, while Reynolds had a goal and two assists. Morrison had a couple of saves in place of starter Daniel Dominguez, who tended to an ankle injury.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (4-4-1) plays Tierra Encantada at home Monday. Prep (1-6) entertains Albuquerque Bosque School on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
St. Michael’s 4, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins did all they could to keep St. Michael’s off the scoreboard in both team’s 2-1A/3A opener at Sun Mountain Field. The dam finally burst three minutes into the second half and the Lady Horsemen scored four times.
“We were worn down,” Prep head coach Rocky Polk said. “We were giving them passing lanes as big and as wide as the Grand Canyon. That’s partly my fault, but we’ll work on that.”
Standouts: The Lady Horsemen had four goals by four players. Polk credited the play of centerbacks Lucia Davis and Katherine Bair for keeping the match scoreless in the first half.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (9-2) plays host to Santa Fe Indian School on Tuesday. Prep (3-4-1) plays at Albuquerque Bosque School on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Monte del Sol 3, Desert Academy 1
What happened: The Lady Dragons dug in against Desert Academy outside hitter Michaela Glinsky, and it turned the copper bracket final of the Santa Fe Indian School Pink Classic tournament in their favor. Monte del Sol won 16-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20. Chela Butlerc, the Lady Dragons’ head coach, said sophomore libero Daisy Ortiz set the tone after the Game 1 loss.
“Daisy kept saying, ‘I want to dig her,’ ” Butler said. “The mentality was, ‘I’m going to dig her by the end of this game.’ ”
Standouts: Ortiz lived up to her mantra, as she led Monte del Sol with 17 digs. Emi Fukuda had 10 digs to go with 16 kills, while Angeles Aguayo added seven digs. Senior Kayla Sanchez had 25 assists to lead the Lady Dragons’ hitting attack.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (8-2) plays Santa Fe Waldorf on Saturday. Desert Academy returns to the Pueblo Pavilion on Tuesday to play SFIS.