Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Abq, Rio Grande 0
What happened: The Demonettes completed their regular season with a dominating 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 District 5-5A sweep Thursday of the Lady Ravens on Senior Night in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams made sure the night was special for her seniors as they let them play for the majority of the match.
“We played a lot cleaner,” Adams said. “We stayed in system, and our passing was very strong. It was a fun night.”
Standouts: Senior outside hitter Salome Romp led the way with 18 kills while Ainsley Reynolds-Smith added 10. Senior Arianna Gomez took advantage of her time and had six kills.
What’s next: If Albuquerque Sandia beats Albuquerque High on Friday, it sets up a playoff with Santa Fe High (17-3 overall, 9-1 in 5-5A) on Tuesday at Rio Rancho Cleveland.
Santa Fe Prep 3, Raton 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins were strong at the service line and it helped them cruise to a 25-14, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of the Lady Tigers in the District 2-3A play. With the win, Prep claimed third place and secured the third seed in the district tournament. Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said the team had a letdown in Game 2 and found itself down 23-21 before finishing it with a four-point run. He juggled the lineup for Game 3, but felt the Blue Griffins played “under control for the most part.”
Standouts: Bhakta lauded the serving and hitting of sisters Raelyn and Nicole Gonzales. He said Rafaella Marks had a good serving run in Game 1.
What’s next: Prep (11-9, 6-4) awaits its quarterfinal opponent in the 2-3A tournament.
