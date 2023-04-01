Santa Fe High School logo

ALBUQUERQUE — When the Santa Fe High Demons arrived at Bulldog City to open the District 5-5A baseball season against Albuquerque High, they had a score to settle.

By the time they loaded the bus to return to Santa Fe, they were left wanting yet again.

For the second straight year, the Demons got off on the wrong foot for district play, as the Bulldogs swept a home doubleheader. The one consolation Santa Fe High could take with it was that it made the host team sweat for its sweep.