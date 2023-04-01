ALBUQUERQUE — When the Santa Fe High Demons arrived at Bulldog City to open the District 5-5A baseball season against Albuquerque High, they had a score to settle.
By the time they loaded the bus to return to Santa Fe, they were left wanting yet again.
For the second straight year, the Demons got off on the wrong foot for district play, as the Bulldogs swept a home doubleheader. The one consolation Santa Fe High could take with it was that it made the host team sweat for its sweep.
Albuquerque High needed a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 13-12 win in the opener, then had to hold off the Demons' rally in Game 2 to record a similar 13-12 final.
It was a far different outcome than last year's 13-2 and 26-6 Bulldog shellackings to open 5-5A play and led to a lackluster 3-7 district mark. Demons senior outfielder Elijah King said the team was determined to show Albuquerque High it was not the same group it pushed around a year ago. While they made their case, the Demons would have liked a win — or even two — for their efforts.
"We fought, and we were down four or five runs in both games, and we came back," King said. "I am proud of these boys. I ain't so mad at the losses, but then again, who likes to lose? But I am proud of the boys."
However, the losses were a lesson that needs to be learned by the Demons (9-5 overall, 0-2 in 5-5 play) if they want to make it to the Class 5A State Tournament: A sound defense is equally as important as quality pitching and hitting.
They committed nine errors on the day, with six coming in the opening game and three in a crucial bottom of the third. The miscues allowed the Bulldogs (9-7, 2-0) to post seven runs and take a 7-1 lead.
If not for that inning and the four-run outburst to end the game, Santa Fe High would have cruised easily to the win. Head coach Ian Farris said it reminded him of last year's team, which seemed to hurt itself with errors that extended innings and wore out pitchers.
As it was, starter Gabe Hartman was done after three innings, allowing just two earned runs while allowing five hits and walking four batters.
"We gave them five outs and they score seven runs," Farris said.
Despite that, the Demons almost overcame that inning with an eight-run outburst in the top of the seventh that erased a 9-4 deficit, highlighted by four walks that led to three runs. It just wasn't enough as Albuquerque High won the game when shortstop Gabe Lomasteyewa misplayed a shallow fly ball that fell in shallow left-center field for a walk-off two-run error to end the game.
"It was a tough ball, especially with this backstop; it's hard to see," Lomasteyewa said. "All we can do is pick it up in practice."
Game 2 saw the Demons improve its defense with just three errors, but the Bulldog bats remained constant. They had 13 hits off of Demons hurlers C.J. Garcia and Lucas Gabaldon, and eight were for extra bases. Two of them were home runs — a two-run blast by Gabe Pohl on the Garcia's second pitch of the game, and a solo shot by Gio Izquierdo in the sixth that gave Albuquerque High a 12-10 lead.
"You gotta give Albuquerque High's bats credit," Farris said. "They hit the ball hard, and C.J. got himself behind on the count sometimes, and that doesn't help against a good lineup. They have some guys who can really hit the ball."
For the second time on the day, Santa Fe High dug itself out of a hole, rallying from a 6-1 second-inning deficit to take an 8-6 lead after scoring three times in the fourth. The Demons took advantage of three Bulldog errors in the frame, including a pair by first baseman Oliver Kappel, to stake themselves to the lead. However, the lead was short-lived, as Albuquerque High used a lead-off error by Santa Fe High second baseman Lucas Bustos to manufacture two runs on just one hit to tie the score at 8-all.
The Bulldogs turned on the power in the fifth, with Lucas Armijo roping an RBI double to right field for a 9-8 lead that was threatened, but never relinquished. Pohl's two-run single with the bases loaded padded the lead to 11-8 before Garcia got out of the inning.
The Demons have a nondistrict game Tuesday with district foe Capital, as a part of a series of make-up games from the Santa Fe High Round-Robin Tournament that was snowed out two weeks ago. They hope to regain some momentum against the Jaguars before taking on another tough doubleheader at home with Los Lunas on April 8.
"Coach was saying these [district] games are gonna be a fight," King said. "They are going to come in wanting to win because they are a big deal and every team wants to go to state. I feel like this team can go to state and we have one of the best chances we've had in years."