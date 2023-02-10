Buckle up, it's go time.
There's only eight days left in the 2022-23 high school basketball regular season and the postseason picture is getting clearer by the second. Here's a look at how the respective boys classifications look as they enter the stretch drive:
CLASS 5A
Santa Fe High is headed back to the state tournament, that much we know. The Demons (14-9 and 5-2 in District 5-5A heading into Friday’s game against Manzano) still have an outside shot at landing a top-10 seed and maybe, just maybe, get a first-round home game.
The outlook for Capital (12-10) isn’t as good. The Jaguars could really use a worst-to-first run through the 5-5A Tournament as they enter the final week of the regular season in last place, a loser of five straight heading into Friday’s home game against Los Lunas.
It’s starting to look as if the top half-dozen teams in the 5A field could come from the metro area, a prospect that bodes well for both Santa Fe High and Capital since a road trip across the state doesn’t appear to be in the works.
5A favorite: Volcano Vista (22-1). The Hawks had their 47-game winning streak recently snapped by District 1-5A rival Cleveland, a loss that came after a handful of close calls that signify Volcano isn’t as impervious to danger as it used to be. Sandia (coached by Danny Brown) is a serious challenger to the Hawks (coached by older brother Greg Brown), as is Atrisco Heritage, Cleveland and Organ Mountain.
Final four worthy: Sandia (19-4), Atrisco Heritage (19-5), Cleveland (17-6), Organ Mountain (18-4) and West Mesa (17-6). This class is loaded at the top, but there’s certainly room for a darkhorse (looking at you, Demons) to edge in there and shake things up.
On the bubble: Capital is the No. 15 team in the MaxPreps rankings. Stumbling to the regular season finish and an early exit in the 5-5A Tournament could keep them home. Same, too, for Las Cruces (13-9) and Farmington (13-10), two teams who have make-or-break moments over the next two weeks.
CLASS 4A
Easily the most balanced bracket on the boys side, it’s also a huge headache trying to figure out what the deal is with area teams in District 2-4A. Taos (13-10) enters the weekend in first place but the separation of the top four teams is as close as it gets. As many as three teams could sneak in there, although it’s more likely just Taos and one other club will go.
To that end, what is going on with Espanola Valley? In coach Joey Trujillo’s first year, the Sundevils (6-17) started with six straight losses and were 2-16 before kinda/sorta turning it around in district. Thursday’s road loss at Moriarty was a huge blow, but there’s no reason to think they’re out of it. They can still win the regular season district title — as can Taos and Los Alamos (9-14), for that matter.
4A favorite: Highland (16-6). The defending state champion Hornets get the nod over No. 1 Albuquerque Academy based on their 11-point win over the Chargers on Jan. 21. It’s part of an eight-game winning streak headed into the final week-plus of the regular season.
Final four worthy: Academy (19-3), Del Norte (13-9), Hope Christian (15-9), Valley (11-11), St. Pius (15-7) and Artesia (14-9). Del Norte has hovered just above .500 the last two years but the Knights are dangerous thanks to Shane Douma-Sanchez’s 34.2 scoring average.
On the bubble: Los Alamos and Espanola have work to do to be solid bubble squads. That includes Pojoaque Valley (14-9) which sits at No. 13 but is in the weird position of sitting fourth in its district looking up at Espanola and Los Alamos. Bottom line: If the Elks go, so do they.
CLASS 3A
The biggest race in this classification is, obviously, for the top overall seed. Aside from the obvious status symbol the No. 1 spot holds, it also ensures a bracket with the top two contenders safely tucked onto the other side.
Entering Friday’s much-anticipated St. Mike’s-Robertson showdown in Las Vegas, the red-hot Horsemen hadn’t lost in five weeks while leapfrogging the defending champ Cardinals and No. 2 Navajo Prep into the top spot. Holding onto it basically boils down to taking care of business in the District 2-3A Tournament.
That said, overlooking Santa Fe Indian School (15-8) is a fool’s pursuit. The Braves are good enough to win the entire thing and dangerous enough to destroy everyone’s bracket. They are a lock for a first-round home game while 2-3A rivals West Las Vegas (12-11) and Santa Fe Prep (9-10) will probably road-trippin’ in as at-large bids.
3A favorite: Robertson (20-3). Regardless of Friday’s outcome against the visiting Horsemen, the ‘birds are the defending champs with one of the best big men (Bodie Schlinger) in the state.
Final four worthy: St. Michael’s (18-4), Navajo Prep (21-2), SFIS, Sandia Prep (12-10), Bosque (17-7) and Crownpoint (18-5). The knock on Navajo Prep is its strength of schedule, which has the Eagles playing a dozen games inside a 1-3A field that is good at the top but suspect at the bottom.
On the bubble: Raton (6-16), Wingate (10-13), and Cobre (8-15) are in line for the final two spots. Everyone else is already planning for the spring sports season.
CLASS 2A
After falling short in last year’s state finals, Pecos is ready to restore order with another championship run. The Panthers won four straight from 2017-20 and are primed for another deep run in March.
At this point, the question isn’t so much Pecos as much as it is everyone else. Academy for Technology and the Classics is a serious contender, ranking third in both the MaxPreps and NMOT tabulations this week.
Escalante (15-7) is a postseason lock with a solid chance at a first-round home game while Mesa Vista (12-11) is in despite a two-game skid against at-large teams like Escalante and McCurdy (10-12).
2A favorite: Pecos. Who else? The Panthers (20-3) are giant killers, having beaten seven of the 10 bigger schools they’ve played. Their biggest competition will come from the teams closest to them, Santa Rosa and ATC. The Panthers can slam the regular season door on Santa Rosa in their matchup on Saturday.
Final four worthy: Santa Rosa (18-5), ATC (17-6), Menaul (15-7), Jal (15-8) and Texico (12-10) should join Pecos in the fight for the state semifinal berths.
On the bubble: Monte del Sol (12-12) is the definition of a bubble team. The Dragons sit at the No. 17 spot in MaxPreps but should be favored in their final two regular season games. You can toss McCurdy into that category, too. The Bobcats are No. 19 and need to jump Dulce (12-11), Estancia (8-13), Mora (11-11) and Tatum (12-11) to get there.
CLASS 1A
It’s not out of the question to have Santa Fe Waldorf (9-9, 6-2 in District 7-1A) get hot and reach the state tournament. For now, though, it’s looking like the entirety of the state’s smallest classification will be without a Santa Fe-area team.
The Wolves have won three straight, which includes a forfeit against Jemez Valley on Thursday. With a low ranking in MaxPreps (No. 20), nothing short of a district tournament title will required to make it into March. That’s not out of the question since they sit third in a top-heavy district led a pair of Albuquerque schools.
1A favorite: Magdalena (24-0) has won 39 straight games and has an average margin of victory (34.1 points) that’s greater than its opponents’ average point total (28.0). If there’s anyone who can wrangle the Steers its No. 2 Fort Sumner/House, which nearly pulled off the upset in a four-point loss to Magdalena back in December.
Final four worthy: Fort Sumner/House (21-2), Cliff (17-4), Dora (17-5), Melrose (16-4), Maxwell (18-4) and Cimarron (14-5).
On the bubble: Elida (8-12), Grady (7-11), Springer (9-10) and Roy/Mosquero (9-13) are duking it our for the last two spots. At this point, NMSD (8-11) and Coronado (4-15) are nowhere near at-large status.