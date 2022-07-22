ALBUQUERQUE

It was a recipe ripe for any softball team to feast upon — a soft-tossing pitcher who couldn’t throw strikes.

But there was a right way to attack Roadrunner Little League starting pitcher Eliana Garcia on Friday morning, and there was a wrong way. The hitters for the Santa Fe Little League All-Stars mostly did it correctly — by showing patience and not getting overly aggressive at any offering that was near the plate.

Popular in the Community