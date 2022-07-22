Santa Fe's Mariella Ruiz slides into home plate during the second inning against Roadrunner on Friday on the Little League Juniors Softball Southwest Regional Tournament in Albuquerque. The Santa Fe All Stars won 16-0 in four innings.
Santa Fe's Jadyn Padilla slides into second base against Roadrunner on Friday in the Little League Juniors Softball Southwest Regional Tournament in Albuquerque. She later scored on a throwing error as Santa Fe won 16-0.
Nadia Cedillo pitches to a Roadrunner batter Friday in the Little League Juniors Softball Southwest Regional Tournament in Albuquerque. She fired a no-hitter over four innings and was a hit batter away from a perfect game. The team plays Eagle Pass on Saturday.
It was a recipe ripe for any softball team to feast upon — a soft-tossing pitcher who couldn’t throw strikes.
But there was a right way to attack Roadrunner Little League starting pitcher Eliana Garcia on Friday morning, and there was a wrong way. The hitters for the Santa Fe Little League All-Stars mostly did it correctly — by showing patience and not getting overly aggressive at any offering that was near the plate.
They were rewarded with seven walks, two hit batters and 10 hits that were manufactured into 16 runs and a 16-0 win over the host Roadrunner team of the Little League Juniors Softball Southwest Regional Tournament. Santa Fe advances to the second, round where it will face the Eagle Pass-Maverick County All-Stars, the West Texas champion, at 9 a.m. Saturday at Roadrunner Little League. None of the SFLL All-Stars expect to see a similar game against the West Texas team, but they demonstrated the kind of discipline at the plate that will be crucial if they want to advance to Monday’s championship game.
“It’s easier to see [the ball],” said Santa Fe All-Star catcher Mariella Ruiz, “but sometimes, you’re just way too eager to hit it. You just pull it too far or you’re just way ahead.”
Maria Cedillo said it was clear who had the right approach at the plate and which batters didn’t. The one who were too anxious hit the ball into outs; the others were able to coax ways to get on base if they didn’t see a pitch they liked.
“Those girls were just trying to make some kind of contact with the ball,” Cedillo said of the out makers. “Before their at-bats, I’m telling every single one of them, ‘discipline.’ A walk is OK. Do not compromise your swing by chasing something [out of the strike zone].”
There was little compromising by SFLL. The first inning saw the All-Stars scored three runs by the first four batters without a hit. All four walked, then ran the bases with abandon. They stole four bases, while Roadrunner committed two errors.
Sometimes, the Santa Fe All-Stars simply took liberties with a simple toss from the catcher to the pitcher, which Nadia Cedillo did just after teammate Jadyn Padilla scored from second on throwing errors to make it 2-0.
“Some teams aren’t amazing at baserunning, so we focus on that a lot,” Ruiz said. “We’ve always wanted to be aggressive when we were younger. I think it’s just helped us a lot more because we kinda have an idea where the ball is going to go next.”
The Santa Fe All-Stars showed they can score more conventionally in the second inning, as 15 batters came to the plate to score 11 runs and put the game out of reach. Ruiz smashed a triple to left field that scored Mikiaela Guillen to make it 9-0, and it was the highlight of a 3-for-3 day in which she scored three runs to go along with her lone RBI.
Ruiz also was the batterymate to Nadia Cedillo, who fired a no-hitter over four innings and was a hit batter away from a perfect game. Nadia Cedillo, an eighth grader at St. Michael’s and Maria Cedillo’s daughter, unveiled a riseball that she hadn’t used for much of the season, and recorded eight strikeouts while facing the minimum 12 batters.
Cedillo said she figured out pretty quickly what pitches were working after mowing down the first three Roadrunner batters in 12 pitches.
“My riseball, my fastball, my curve,” Cedillo said. “We didn’t throw my [screwball] because we didn’t need to try it.”
As impressive as SFLL looked in its opener, coach Cedillo said it will be a different story against Eagle Pass-Maverick County. She expects they will have good pitchers who will throw hard and have better command, and she set up a batting cage session for the team to get them ready for it.
The team will be without Nadia Cedillo, who left Friday afternoon to Seattle for the Little League Home Run Derby West Regional. Her mother said Ruiz will take Nadia’s place at second base for Saturday’s action, and her daughter could be back by midday Sunday to play if the team ends up in the loser’s bracket.
“We will miss her,” Maria Cedillo said. “She will leave a gap for us. She’s our No. 2 hitter and our starting second baseman and our No. 2 shortstop.”
But if Santa Fe Little League keeps winning, Nadia could return to find a pleasant surprise — her first game back would be for the Southwest Regional championship game.