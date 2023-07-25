The last of Santa Fe Little League’s all-star teams will have to do it the hard way.
The league’s Seniors Softball all-stars dropped their first game in the Little League Southwest Region Tournament on Tuesday evening in Alexandria, La., as the Texas District 9 All-Stars scored twice in the ninth inning to pull out a 4-2 win. The teams needed to go two extra innings to settle the outcome. District 9 used a double and a single to score its runs and break a 2-all tie in the top of the ninth.
Santa Fe’s representative in the tournament could not mount a rally in the bottom of the frame, stranding a runner at third to end the game. The loss sends Santa Fe to the elimination bracket, where it will play the winner between Kirbyville, Texas, and Arapahoe Little League out of Aurora, Colo., at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
If the team wins, it will take on the loser between District 9 and Lake Charles, La., at 8 p.m. for a spot in Thursday’s championship game.
Madia Cedillo, the manager of the Santa Fe All-Stars, said District 9 is the two-time Southwest Region champion but her team gave it the toughest game during its run. Last year, District 9 swept the Southwest Region by an aggregate margin of 52-0.
“Those girls are big, and they’re hard to pitch to,” Cedillo said. “From one through nine, they are tough. They pound [the ball].”
Santa Fe broke a scoreless game in the fourth, thanks to Abby DeHerrera’s RBI triple and Mariella Ruiz’s sacrifice fly that scored DeHerrera for a 2-0 lead. Nadia Cedillo, the manager’s daughter, kept District 9 off the scoreboard until the sixth when she surrendered a solo home run.
An error later in the inning allowed District 9 to tie the score at 2-all and forced extra innings.
Overall, Nadia Cedillo threw over 140 pitches through nine innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and five walks while recording four strikeouts. Maria Cedillo said her daughter developed from last year, in which she was a key member of Santa Fe Little League’s Juniors Softball team that lost in the Southwest Region championship.
She was a key member of Los Alamos’ District 2-4A championship team, leading the team with a .494 batting average and going 9-5 in the pitching circle.
“We pitched around them a lot,” coach Cedillo said. “We forced them to pop up [the ball] quite a bit. Nadia’s pitching was pretty on.”
The coach said she intends to pitch Leah Guillen in Wednesday’s first game and use Nadia Cedillo for the nightcap.