The last of Santa Fe Little League’s all-star teams will have to do it the hard way.

The league’s Seniors Softball all-stars dropped their first game in the Little League Southwest Region Tournament on Tuesday evening in Alexandria, La., as the Texas District 9 All-Stars scored twice in the ninth inning to pull out a 4-2 win. The teams needed to go two extra innings to settle the outcome. District 9 used a double and a single to score its runs and break a 2-all tie in the top of the ninth.

Santa Fe’s representative in the tournament could not mount a rally in the bottom of the frame, stranding a runner at third to end the game. The loss sends Santa Fe to the elimination bracket, where it will play the winner between Kirbyville, Texas, and Arapahoe Little League out of Aurora, Colo., at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

