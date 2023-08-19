They have regular jobs.
Most have families of their own. They’ve got kids at home — for some, their kids have grown and had kids of their own. They have spouses waiting for them and hobbies to keep them busy in places that seem eternally far away.
What they don’t have is a lot of time.
Referees are a rare and rapidly dwindling breed. They work an unforgiving side hustle that — because of the field’s shrinking numbers — have shoved their profession into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
Much has been made of the ongoing referee shortage. Nationally it has become a talking point. Here at home, it has become a slowly evolving headache that is threatening to become a nightmare.
John Baca is the assignor for what’s known as the Northeast Region Football Officials Association, a wide-ranging group that encompasses high schools from Santa Fe to Clayton, west to Dulce and south through Tierra Amarilla, Española and Los Alamos.
Any game played in that area falls under NEFOE’s umbrella, which is just one part or the larger New Mexico Activities Association’s purview. If there’s a football game being played in, say, Roy, it’s Baca’s job to get a crew there and back.
“I can’t speak for everyone, but there are times I get home from some of these long nights, and I just can’t relax,” Baca says.
The NEFOA’s shrinking membership has put a strain on people like him. He said his organization had just 15 active high school refs until a recent story in The New Mexican helped spur about a dozen people to step forward and volunteer to call games at the sub-varsity level.
As nice as it is, it didn’t do a darn thing to prevent Baca and his crew from having a long day on Saturday. Assigned to call Thursday’s season opener in Los Alamos, the crew spread out to call games as far away as Las Vegas and as close as Ivan Head Stadium on Friday.
On Saturday, the group — which had a sixth on hand to help facilitate the debut of one of the varsity level’s newest officials — called the Santa Fe Indian School home game against Cuba, then drove an hour and a half through the orange barrels north of Española and through the gorge to Taos to officiate that night’s St. Michael’s season opener in Taos.
Those men — Baca, Matthew Parton, Mark Romero, Daniel Romero, Estevan Baca and the newest of the group, 23-year-old Escalante graduate Bryan Maestas — stopped for a quick meal before carpooling to Taos. By time they packed up in Taos and got back home, most didn’t get to bed until well past midnight.
“You know, it’s not as easy as driving home and going to bed,” John Baca says. “The entire crew, we communicate the entire time. We call or text to make sure everyone made it home safe. You’re tired, your entire body hurts and you can’t really go to bed because a lot of times you wind up thinking about the game.”
Saturday’s matinee at SFIS was played in 90-degree temperatures under sunny skies, conditions that were only amplified on the artificial turf of the Braves’ field. The nightcap featured two of the state’s most competitive teams in Taos and St. Michael’s.
As challenging as the fans can be at times, it’s the coaches who are often the most vocal critics. Their proximity to the officials makes them as easily seen as they are heard. Baca recalled a game last season in which one of his officials quit after coaches from one of the teams berated him after the final gun.
“People don’t understand what losing even one official can do to us,” Baca says. “Those are the kinds or things that are driving good people away, but losing one puts a strain on a crew because now that spot has to be filled, which leaves another spot open somewhere else.”
A near-lifetime veteran of calling games, Baca gained notoriety in Santa Fe back in 1992 when he was profiled in a The New Mexican feature chronicling his life as a 14-year-old umpire. He actually broke into the profession when he was 13, working his way to the varsity level within a few years, then expanding his horizons in his mid-20s when he was talked into becoming a football referee.
Nowadays, he is one of the most decorated officials in the state, serving as a crew chief for softball games in the Pac-12, Big 12 and Big Ten, among others. Every week from February to June he’s on a plane to call games around the country.
It’s a good living that pays well at the Division I level, but the $75 for varsity games (plus mileage) makes calling games at the high school level a labor of love.
It’s that life, Baca says, that makes grueling days like Saturday worth it if he and his crew can come together in the locker room before a game and share the chemistry the best teams on the field often do.
“It’s a chance get focused and work together,” Baca says. “That’s the part I love.”
When he looks at an up-and-comer like Maestas, Baca sees something of himself. Now a resident of Santa Fe, Maestas is a prime example of how the current officiating climate provides instant opportunities for anyone willing to invest the time to learn the ropes.
Rather than paying their dues with four or five years of sub-varsity game before getting the less-desirable matchups at the varsity level for a few years after that, officials like Maestas can now be front and center on the largest level the state has within a matter of months.
And that, Baca says, is what will help the next generation of officials, referees and assignors blossom and, hopefully, one day end the crisis-level shortage the officiating game faces right now.