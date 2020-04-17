It’s rare that golf courses get a chance to perform cosmetic maintenance on their golf courses, but the last few weeks have given employees plenty of time to work on pet projects.
David Nowell, the general manager and director of golf at Santa Fe Country Club, said maintenance workers, led by superintendent Gary Hodge, are doing their part to make sure that the course is in pristine condition for its eventual reopening.
“We’re cleaning up some different areas, working on the ponds, aerating the greens,” Nowell said. “It’s amazing, being closed, what you can get done. It's the reason we’re closed on Mondays [normally], because the guys can get more maintenance done on a Monday than they can in four days with people out there.”
The timing of the shutdown because of the COVID-19 outbreak couldn’t have been better, as Nowell said the club was just starting watering the course.
“Grass wasn’t really growing a month ago,” Nowell said. “The maintenance is pretty much the same as if we were open.”
Administrators at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe and The Club at Las Campanas did not return phone calls Friday seeking comment.
While the course is getting into better shape at Santa Fe Country Club, Nowell is preparing for the course’s opening, which he hopes will happen in mid-May. He has been developing protocols to account for the impact of the coronavirus.
One thing Nowell said golfers can expect is not needing to go to the pro shop to purchase a round of golf. He said the course invested in tablets to perform that function outside, which will limit traffic in the shop. It will be much the same way for the restaurant, as employees will use tablets to take orders. Food could now be taken to golfers on the course.
This new process will mean there will be less handling of cash, which is another concern when it comes to the virus.
“We’re trying to stay on top of being careful and keeping employees safe, so we’re going to go to debit and credit cards only,” Nowell said.
The country club also will continue with some practices that it already instituted prior to the shutdown. Nowell envisions that it will continue with keeping groups small and spread out on the course. Holes will remain pinless and golfers will receive a pin chart to follow. Rakes and sand bottles will be absent, to cut down on potential contact areas. Golf carts also will be limited to just one person if a group does not involve an immediate family member, and the carts will be disinfected at least twice a day.
One problem employees noticed in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak was that golfers did not heed warnings about not handling the flags in the holes, so the pinless option became paramount.
However, Nowell feels that golfers are better equipped to handle these changes after the stay-at-home orders took effect.
“I’m not sure they were taking it as seriously as they should have been,” Nowell said. “After being locked up for a couple of months, I think they realize, ‘Hey, this is serious,’ and they will self-police themselves.”
Nowell said while there are hopes that golf courses will return to business soon, one key aspect of the country club’s revenue might remain shut down. He already rescheduled or canceled all private parties and functions that were supposed to happen in April and the first part of May. He added that events still on the schedule — many of them private or graduation parties — will have to adhere to limits on crowd size or they will have to be canceled.
Nowell added that he doesn’t believe the course’s pool will open for the summer because he is not sure how to police activity and how safe it would be to have multiple people in the pool at once — even if they are social distancing.
For now, though, Nowell and course workers will continue to wait and see what the future holds.
“It is a little depressing, sitting here in my office and I can see the No. 18 hole,” Nowell said. “It’s green and perfect, and nobody is here."
