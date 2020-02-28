Kristin Johansen is always on the run, literally — even at work.
So much so, that her co-workers in the water division with the city of Santa Fe nicknamed her Correcamino, or “Roadrunner.”
Much like a roadrunner, Johansen darts to construction sites while working as a water engineer for the city — her backpack in tow and a pair of running shoes always ready in her car
It was something that was born out of necessity for Johansen, who said a busy schedule limits her chances to train for the marathon, which she started running in about three years ago.
Johansen, 33, uses her lunchtime to get in a run, but when there’s a job at a site near her office, Johansen takes advantage of the opportunity and hits the pavement.
“I run to it with my hard hat and my boots and my backpack and all my safety gear,” Johansen said.
When the workday nears an end, Johansen takes to Canyon Road and heads to the water treatment plant to do some laps around the facility.
I do it where I can, when I can,” Johansen said with a laugh.
The creative ways of training for events paid off for the Santa Fe transplant, who moved from Greenwood Village in the suburbs of Denver three years ago to work for the city. Johansen is one of three runners from Santa Fe competing Saturday in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials in Atlanta. She joins Patrick Smyth and 2006 Santa Fe Prep graduate Ben Fletcher as qualifiers for the event.
The top-three men and women will make the U.S. team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in July, but Johansen knows that it will take the run of her life to have a chance.
She qualified for the trials with a time of 2 hours, 42 minutes, 38 seconds at the Cal International Marathon with was 2:22. She was well under the 2:45 qualifying time for the trials.
“Improving on my time from California is realistic, and cracking the top 100 would be a really good day for me,” Johansen said. “I am pretty realistic about where I stand, but if for some reason I were to be in that position, I’d be ready for it.”
Johansen credited her middle school coach for picking her out of a group of throwers to run distances.
“I was pretty convinced I was going to be a thrower, because that’s what all my friends wanted to do — the shot put,” Johansen said. “My coach kept putting me in the mile for some reason. They were like, ‘This skinny girl should probably be running, not throwing the shot.’ ”
It wasn’t like Johansen wasn’t prepared for running. She was a swimmer and did cross-country skiing growing up, so she had the endurance for it.
Johansen blossomed at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colo., where she set the school record in the 3,200 meters as a senior in 2005. She competed in distance events at the University of Minnesota and the University of Colorado from 2005-10 before graduating with a degree in environmental engineering.
After college, Johansen continued to compete in distance events, including half marathons since she was high school.
“It’s a different tempo of a race, and your body doesn’t go into as much of an extreme lactic phase as it does in a marathon,” Johansen said. “You can go at a harder tempo and not hit what they call ‘the wall,’ like they say in marathons.”
Johansen added that her job made it challenging to get in the appropriate training. She said she averages about 90 miles per week, which is on the low end for marathon training. However, Johansen feels that training at altitude can make a big difference, especially since Atlanta is 1,050 feet above sea level compared to Santa Fe’s 7,200-feet — and probably higher where Johansen trained.
Johansen also said that the Atlanta course is set up differently than other marathons. It will be a loop course in which runners will make three laps before breaking off and running 2.2 miles to Centennial Olympic Park. She noted that there will be hills that will challenge runners, which she said could play into her high-altitude training.
“It’s going to be a strength runner’s course,” Johansen said. “It’s going to be very hilly. You’ll never be able to get a good rhythm going because you’re either going up a hill or down a hill. I think that altitude advantage is going to come in handy. By that third loop, it will be survival of the fittest.”
While she has been training alone, Johansen inspired others. She said some of her co-workers were inspired to start running and bicycling on their own, and sometimes with her. It has made her journey to the Olympics trials more fulfilling.
“It has been this great community,” Johansen said. “A bunch of our employees in the water division have started running and training, and I’ve helped out with that. It’s been really a fun journey for me just to have that community supporting me and me supporting what they’re doing.”
It’s all in a day’s work for Corricamino.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.