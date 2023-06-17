Ayrton and Gabriel Cahan were born to race.
Their mother, Tara Tometich, said their passion for auto racing almost seems engrained in their DNA. She remembered her sons making “garages” for their toy vehicles they raced around the family sofa.
Then there were the noises they made.
“They have literally been making car sounds since they were out of the womb,” Tometich said. “I’m not kidding, either. They still do it going to bed or whenever. I can’t even make the sounds, but it’s really kinda cute. I don’t think they know that they’re doing it.”
Good thing brothers have the real thing to scratch their itch. They have been racing go-karts since the ages of 4 (Aryton) and 6 (Gabe) around the Southwest and West Coast. Their careers have advanced to the point where they harbor dreams of competing at what is considered the elite level of the sport — the Formula 1 circuit.
Now 15 and 17, Ayrton and Gabriel are making their mark in the Challenge of Americas series. They sat in 27th and 29th place in the ekartingnews.com driver’s rankings as of May 31, out of 215 competitors. It’s a respective 153- and 156-spot improvement for Ayrton and Gabriel, who generally drive under the Cahan Racing Team flag with the help of their dad, Eben Cahan.
In pair’s most recent race at Sonoma, Calif., Ayrton finished 12th in the main 20-lap event, while his brother came in 15th.
The brothers are hoping their improvement in the rankings could lead to sponsorship for their own team or even with an owner with sponsorship money. That would be the ticket to what the pair say is their ultimate goal — to race at the highest level in the world.
“That’s the goal — to get sponsored,” Ayrton said.
“So, we’re trying to expose ourselves at these bigger events,” Gabriel added. “A lot of these people started doing this at a way younger age, and we really only got ourselves [in the series] this year.
“It will happen. We just started a little later than some others.”
The Cahans grew up racing in local karting events in the state, especially in Albuquerque, but they said their careers got to a point where they felt they outgrew the competition in New Mexico. So, they and their dad upgraded their go-karts and began to look at competing regionally against stiffer competition.
Over the past 18 months, the brothers have raced in Tucson, Ariz.; Phoenix; Grand Junction, Colo.; and Sonoma. It has been an eye-opening experience for them. The speeds are faster, their reflexes and focus are being tested and the competition can be ruthless.
Gabriel said last year was more about learning how to race at a higher level and getting some much-needed experience under their belts. He attributes those bumps in the road to his and Ayrton’s sudden rise in the rankings.
“In order to be fast or competitive, you need to be aggressive with everything you do,” Gabriel said. “You need to abuse the motor. You need to take certain lines that you know some people may not. You need to rub tires against the other people. Even some contact — you know there are bumpers on the cars for a reason.”
Eben said there is no better teacher than experience.
“It’s like a bank account,” Eben said. “There are different types of corners, and there are different types of situations, different types of positions, of the competitors. When you have 150 of those experiences in your ‘bank account,’ then the situations become more familiar.”
The brothers say they gained their love for racing from their dad, who they watched racing locally in his Mazda Miata. His auto shop has become their de facto racing shop, where they work on their cars on an almost daily basis.
“They’re over there working on their motors and cleaning their karts and pulling everything out and switching out this and that,” Tometich said. “So they’ve really learned so much from when they first started.”
One thing the Cahans realized early on in the COTA circuit was they were working a lot harder than most of their competitors. Many of them simply drive their cars, but the brothers were working and tinkering on theirs because they didn’t always have a mechanic on hand.
On top of that, they are also trying to keep up with school work from their teachers at St. Michael’s. Even though they have spent most of their weekends since the end of January on the road, Tometich said her sons have stayed on the honor roll.
Eben said his sons are doing less work on the cars this season, as they sometimes have a mechanic who can focus on fine-tuning their vehicles.
Still, Ayrton said the experience of working on their own vehicles instilled in them a sense of strategy when it came to how they raced on the track.
“Even when we do have the mechanic for ourselves, there’s always that stress,” Ayrton said. “Almost where it’s like, ‘Oh, should I go for this move? This is a little bit risky. I’m gonna have to fix this later,’ or something like that.
“Recently we have had some mechanics to be able to do that for us, so that’s helped us focus more on becoming a better driver.”
Driving on these makeshift “road courses,” which often are just smaller course within the overall track with cones that mark turns for the drivers, the Cahans are constantly shifting gears and turning. That is not easy even in go-karts because of the speed they are carrying, and Eben said there are G-forces drivers have to contend with, even at that level.
Gabriel said some friends think it’s easy to race karts, but they do not know how physically demanding it is when racing. They usually feel soreness in their necks, shoulders, forearms and legs. Ayrton remembers one time coming into the pits after a 20-lap race unable to take his left hand off the steering wheel because of it had cramped.
“It was like stuck like this,” Ayrton said as he mimicked the grip he had on the wheel. “It hurt pretty bad.”
When they aren’t at a track, the Cahans have their own simulator at home in which they race constantly. They race on simulations of actual tracks and also compete in the iRacing series associated with the Skip Barber Racing School — one of the more renowned racing and driving schools in the country.
The brothers say they spend hours on the simulator, which they feel helps keep their racing skills sharp for when they get on the track.
“We spend thousands of hours,” Ayrton said. “I like to go on a track that I’ve never been on before so that I can try to train my brain [to race on unfamiliar tracks]. We don’t race on ovals, and they make a cone course inside of the track. So that’s always going to change.”
What isn’t going to change is the Cahans passion for racing, whether it’s in a go-kart, on a simulator. Or even when they were playing with toy cars around their living room.
It’s what they were born to do.