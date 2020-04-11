Maci Cordova might not have a team right now, but she has a basket and time on her hands.
The Santa Fe High sophomore basketball player is like every other prep athlete in the state — waiting and wondering when she will get back to working with her coaches and teammates in preparation for the 2020-21 school year. The COVID-19 epidemic shuttered schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 year. It also left athletes trying to figure out how to stay in shape and be ready when teams are allowed to begin their summer programs — no matter how truncated they might be.
For now, Cordova shoots on the basket outside of her home, works on individual drills and runs a mile three times a week as prescribed by Demonettes head coach Nate Morris. She also gets in a few games of one-on-one or two-on-two with her two brothers and her father, Northern New Mexico head men’s basketball coach Ryan Cordova.
“Apparently, my dad thinks that I can’t beat him, but I will,” Cordova said.
That is the short-term goal for Cordova. The long-term goal is to get back into the gym and the weight room — and return to some sense of normalcy amid the coronavirus outbreak. Because the state is not allowing large gatherings while schools are shut, athletes and coaches are left to find creative ways of working out and implementing drills to improve skills.
Capital football
Capital junior running back Luke Padilla said he is following the program head football coach Bill Moon and his coaching staff have given the players, with much of it involving high-intensity workouts. He has weights that he uses to maintain his strength, and he enjoys some of the plyometric drills designed to build speed and agility.
Even more important, though, is the communication he and other incoming seniors maintain with the rest of the team to keep players focused on preparing for the season. While the players aren’t getting together, they chat, text and talk to each other.
“The seniors, we’ve taken the big step of making sure all of our guys are taken care of,” Padilla said. “One thing is staying motivated, because there is not a lot you can do, but we stay in constant contact. We make sure all of our position guys are good and talk to the team in general, just keeping them motivated. That’s the biggest part. If you keep them motivated, they’re going to keep working and doing what they have to do to be ready.”
Santa Fe High football
Taking mental inventory of players is almost as important as maintaining the physical one. Santa Fe High head football coach Andrew Martinez has his players working together online according to class and with individual coaches. Sometimes, he and the coaches shorten workouts to talk about the mental side.
“We’re reading a book that focuses on leadership and responsibility and the power of that within your team,” Martinez said. “In the beginning, the guys were like, ‘Oh, coach is making us do work.’ Now, they look forward to it. It’s just like anything new. At first, nobody wants to talk or share, but now, the kids are like, ‘This is cool,’ or ‘This is what I think.’ ”
Demonettes basketball
Cordova said she has logged a lot of time on Hudl, an online site where coaches and players can review and analyze games. Cordova said she focuses on her decision-making as well as her shot.
“Most of the time, I see that my shot is crooked and my turnovers are really simple,” Cordova said. “So, it really helps me with that.”
Not everything is going swimmingly for all athletes. Carisa Padilla, a senior golfer and basketball player at St. Michael’s, said she is struggling to work on her golf game, since all Santa Fe links courses are closed. The spring season was canceled by the New Mexico Activities Association, preventing Padilla from trying to repeat as the Class 1A/3A champion, but she wants to stay sharp so she can be ready for her freshman year at Division I school Eastern Washington University in the fall.
Carisa Padilla intended to participate in some summer tournaments as an amateur, but many of those events are canceled. She and her father talked about installing a net and getting a piece of turf for her to work on her swing, but other skills like putting and chipping are harder to emulate.
“You can’t replicate the greens or the putting at all,” Carisa Padilla said. “Even if you had a hitting mat, there is no way to keep up with the short game. Golf is not one of those things where there’s a basketball court around or anything like that. It’s really difficult.”
But it’s not nearly as difficult as dealing with the unknown.
The athletes recognize the epidemic will very likely continue to have an impact on the upcoming sports seasons, but many are focusing on what they can do now.
Luke Padilla hopes that the steps the state government has taken to slow down the spread of the virus will allow him and other players a chance to prepare for the football season.
“At the moment, I’m not worried about [the virus taking away parts of next season],” Luke Padilla said. “We are taking the right precautions as a state and the entire country to make sure we get this under control. I don’t think it’s time to worry yet. If it comes to that, we’ll figure it out then, but there is no reason to worry about it now. We just got to take care of what we need to now, and be ready when that time [to get back on the field] comes.”
Until then, athletes are left to their own devices to prepare for that day.
