The race to prepare athletes for the 2020-21 season is on, but schools are not rushing to the courts or the fields just yet.
New Mexico Activities Association Executive Director Sally Marquez told schools statewide that restrictions on in-person workouts for noncontact sports were lifted Monday during her question-and-answer session on the organization’s website. That allows sports except for soccer, football, basketball and wrestling to resume workouts. Schools shutdown summer activity in July as COVID-19 cases jumped in the state.
However, many schools prefer to wait until students are allowed on campus before letting workouts commence.
Santa Fe High, Capital, St. Michael’s, Santa Fe Indian School, Santa Fe Prep and Española Valley are not allowing teams to start workouts until after Labor Day at the earliest. The athletic directors at each school indicated that any kind of activity for athletics will not occur until schools enter a hybrid learning phase.
St. Michael’s athletic director Kevin Garcia said the school’s administration felt that it was fair to do that.
“We just don’t think that it’s proper that schools are starting remotely, and then you’re going to have athletics start up [workouts] on campus,” Garcia said. “That seems to be a contradiction.”
That sentiment was echoed by other area ADs, and they also agreed that scheduling workouts would be extremely difficult since school has started. It would limit teams to participate either early in the morning or in the afternoon, and they would still have to adhere to NMAA guidelines that allow a 5-to-1 ratio of athletes to coaches. That would make workouts for teams with large rosters — football and basketball, in particular — difficult to conduct.
“You’re still limited in what you can do,” Garcia said. “With baseball, we had four different shifts that coaches would have to oversee [in the summer]. That’s a lot of work and that’s without school going on.”
Teams are allowed to do online workouts with their athletes, and most schools are letting them do just that. Those sessions do more than just keep players in shape.
“They get to see each other in the [virtual] workouts, and there is a little socializing,” Española Valley athletic director Ira Harge Jr. said. “So, you get to see your friends.”
Santa Fe High AD Estrella Flores said many athletes are already working out on their own or coordinating group sessions with teammates. Cross-country, golf and volleyball are the only sports playing in the fall, while all others are scheduled to have their seasons in 2021. Flores said coaches and administrators are emphasizing to athletes that they must adhere to NMAA guidelines and the state’s health order that does not allow for gatherings larger than five people.
“They are running with masks on and doing social distancing,” Flores said. “Our athletes who want to get back out there, they are following the guidelines.”
The recent news of fewer daily coronavirus cases in the state has led to speculation and hope that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will relax restrictions in her stay-at-home order that will allow for larger workout groups. If that were to happen prior to schools moving to a hybrid education phase, some ADs said that might change some administrative leaders’ minds.
“That’s something we can talk about with the leadership, from [Associate Superintendent] Larry Chavez and [Superintendent Veronica García],” Flores said. “We have to have the students’ best interest at heart. It’s something that will have to be safe for the athletes.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.