The Santa Fe Indian School Braves used to have a Sam Henderson.
His name was James Bridges, and they could have used the 2019 SFIS graduate Wednesday night.
The common skill Bridges and Henderson, a 6-foot-6 wing for Albuquerque Sandia Prep, share is being an impact player who can affect the outcome of a game in a variety of ways and leave opponents perplexed at how to stop them.
Henderson chose to make his presence felt in the low post against an undersized Braves team in a nondistrict boys basketball game in the Pueblo Pavilion.
SFIS was more than accommodating in giving Henderson the space needed to operate in the paint, as he scored 22 of his 34 points in the second half to help the Sundevils pull away for a convincing 61-42 win in a battle of two teams that harbor dreams of making a deep run in the Class 3A State Tournament.
Sandia Prep (9-5) knows that much of its success depends on Henderson touching the ball and being a force on both ends of the court every game. Sundevils head coach Marcos Rivera, a Pojoaque Valley graduate, said the biggest change in Henderson’s game was adding low-post moves to augment the size advantage he will enjoy against most teams.
“He’s really evolved,” Rivera said. “He’s gone inside, so he’s not just a shooter. And he’s gotten more physical. He’s handling physicality. He’s handling the paint. He’s playing D and rebounding.”
That was abundantly clear in the third quarter. It took just 15 seconds for Henderson to score in the block, with 3-footer off the glass that gave Sandia Prep a 27-20 lead. The Braves, though, didn’t throw in the towel as they kept pace. When Debylan Candelario knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing at 5:58, SFIS (9-6) was within 29-25 after trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half. Candelario was the only consistent scoring threat for the Braves in the second half, as he scored all 15 of his team-high points after the break.
However, SFIS could not match Henderson’s physicality inside. In the span of 3:31, he scored 14 of his team’s 15 points with a variety of baskets from all over the court that showed off his scoring versatility. He scored off the glass. He knocked town two 3s. He even hit a pair of midrange jumpers and finished off his spurt with an alley-oop layup off a feed from teammate Max Feit with 2:13 remaining in the quarter to make the score 44-25.
“He got to go wherever he wanted,” SFIS head coach Jason Abeyta said. “We just weren’t able to control him. We knew who he was coming in. We knew who their two scorers were going to be, and one of them got to us for a lot.”
Henderson said he was used to being a wing player with a nice touch from the perimeter, but a growth spurt changed Rivera’s design for him. Still, it took some time to get used to it.
“I got moved into the post, so I work on post moves in practice,” Henderson said. “I do that every day now. The transition was a little easier because I’m taller, but the plays we run work.”
If there is one area Henderson and the Sundevils worked on in the offseason after losing a heartbreaking 53-42 semifinal to eventual 3A champion Hot Springs last year, it was getting physically stronger and mentally tougher. Rivera admitted that the Tigers’ physical style got to his team last year, and it became a focal point for the offseason.
Now, he feels his team can hang with the best of them on the court.
“There are reasons why lost that game. And we continue to work on them,” Rivera said. “We got to be able to handle the physical play. Sam has to handle guys pushing him out [of the low post] because they can’t guard. You gotta be able to punch them in the face.”
Abeyta wishes his team would have shown more toughness, especially on the defensive end. Of Sandia Prep’s 16 baskets in the second half, 12 of them came from inside of 5 feet as it used it overall size advantage to get easy looks and second chances.
On the offensive side, SFIS took 11 3-pointers after the break, hitting four of them. What disappointed Abeyta was that his team settled for shots instead of trying to attack the basket and force the issue against a bigger team.
“We hit some [3s] early, and that was a little bit of the fool’s gold, as we call it,” Abeyta said. “I mean, it’s open, but it’s really not. It’s not through the flow of our offense. I think that’s what happened.”
It seemed that the Braves were out of sync almost from the start. They missed their first six shots and Sandia Prep built a 9-0 lead on Henderson’s bank shot in the paint with 3:10 left in the opening quarter. SFIS eventually found its rhythm, but it wasn’t until the Sundevils built a 21-9 lead on Gus Walker’s wing 3 with 6:04 left in the first half.
The Braves hit three 3s during an 11-4 run to close out the first half and get within 25-20 at the half. What they needed to complete the comeback was a Sam Henderson.
They used to have one.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.