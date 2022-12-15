What happened: The fastest game of the Ben Luján Tournament (Pojoaque Valley girls' 80-0 win over Monte del Sol in the previous game) was followed by the longest — and perhaps the best of Thursday's opening session in Ben Luján Gymnasium. It turned into a duel between the Elks' Derek Sanchez and the Dragons' Kevin Enriquez, with Sanchez scoring 39 of his 43 points after halftime. He scored all 11 of Pojoaque's points in the second overtime, while Enriquez, who scored 36, only countered with two.
Top players: Sanchez led all scorers, and he had help from Tobias Velasquez's 14 points. Enriquez scored 20 of his 36 points in the first half as Monte del Sol led 30-26 at the half. Xandro Zubia chipped in with 16 points — 13 came in the second half.
What's next: Pojoaque (7-2) takes on Santa Fe Indian School in a 6:30 p.m. semifinal Friday. The Dragons (3-3) plays Dulce in a 9:30 a.m. consolation semifinal.
Santa Fe Indian School 55, Dulce 41
What happened: The Braves only led 23-21 in an opening round game of the Ben Luján Tournament in Pojoaque Valley's Ben Luján Gymnasium on Thursday morning, but they outscored the Hawks 19-6 in the third quarter to advance to the tournament semifinals. Kenyen Callado hit two of SFIS' four 3-pointers in the quarter.
Top players: Callado scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the third quarter. Owen Pecos added 12 and Kale Loretto had 11. Ivan Harrison had 20 points to lead the Hawks.
What's next: SFIS (5-2) plays Pojoaque Valley in the semifinals.
Portales 81, Mesa Vista 66
What happened: The Rams finally put the pesky Trojans away in the third quarter, outscoring them 26-14 to turn a 34-27 halftime lead into a 60-41 margin heading into the final quarter in an opening-round game of the Ben Luján Tournament. Overall, Portales scored 47 second-half points.
Top players: The Rams had a balanced scoring attack, led by Emmanuel Diahn's 15 points. Markus Aranda and Paxton Culpepper added 14, while Braden Beck scored 12. Jordan Cervantes had 18 points for Mesa Vista, and Brandon Sandoval and Marcos Martinez added 12 points each.
What's next: Mesa Vista (3-2) takes on Moriarty in a consolation semifinal Friday at 12:30 p.m. Portales (4-3) plays Silver in a 3:30 semifinal.
West Las Vegas 73, Escalante 48
What happened: The Dons had to wait a couple of extra days to take on the Lobos, but it was worth it. They only led 27-26 at the half, but exploded for 46 second-half points in a nondistrict game in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. P.J. Montano scored 10 of West Las Vegas' 26 points in the third quarter that expanded the lead to 53-38.
Top players: Montano finished with 20 points to lead West Las Vegas, and Enrique Gonzales added 16. Deshaun Kensey added 14. Tomas Atencio led Escalante with 14 points, and Jacobo Chavez scored 12.
What's next: The Dons (5-1) travel to Ruidoso on Dec. 20. The Lobos (2-3) head to Pecos on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Pojoaque Valley 80, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: No, that is not a typo. The Lady Dragons could not score a bucket against the Elkettes in the final semifinal of the Ben Luján Tournament girls bracket. Thirteen of the 14 players on the Pojoaque roster scored, as Pojoaque jumped out to a 46-0 lead at the half. The Elkettes also made just one 3-pointer in the game.
Top players: Kaylee Salazar had 15 points to lead the Elkettes, while Marisa Martinez added 14.
What's next: Pojoaque (5-3) plays Dulce in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Monte del Sol (0-3) takes on Wingate in an 8 a.m. tilt.
Mesa Vista 45, Moriarty 34
What happened: The Lady Trojans played lockdown defense on the Lady Pintos to advance to the Ben Luján semifinals. They held Moriarty to just 11 first-half points to build a 25-11 lead that was never threatened. Jana Lopez scored eight points before halftime to get the Mesa Vista offense going.
Top players: Lopez had 16 points to lead the team, and Amarissa Quintana added 11. Sophia Marez led Moriarty (5-3) with 15 points.
What's next: Mesa Vista (4-0) plays Crownpoint in a 2 p.m. semifinal matchup.
St. Michael's 40, Taos 35
What happened: The Lady Horsemen are showing they are more than just a one-player team. In its second game without senior wing Lauryn Pecos, St. Michael's continued its strong defensive play, holding the Lady Tigers to just five points in the third quarter to build a 33-22 lead. Pecos had a family engagement that she could not miss, Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said. "We're going to be that much better when Lauryn does come back," Ruiz said. "There are going to be times when she is in foul trouble or she's double-teamed. We need to have the the confidence that, if that happens, we're going to be OK."
Top players: Carmen Pacheco followed a double-double performance in a 53-41 win over Capital on Tuesday with 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lady Horsemen. Madelyn Mossman added 10 and Mariella Ruiz scored nine.
What's next: St. Michael's (6-2) plays Albuquerque Bosque School at home Saturday. Taos (0-4) plays Bernalillo on Saturday.