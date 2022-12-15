Boys basketball

Pojoaque Valley 70, Monte del Sol 61 (2OT)

What happened: The fastest game of the Ben Luján Tournament (Pojoaque Valley girls' 80-0 win over Monte del Sol in the previous game) was followed by the longest — and perhaps the best of Thursday's opening session in Ben Luján Gymnasium. It turned into a duel between the Elks' Derek Sanchez and the Dragons' Kevin Enriquez, with Sanchez scoring 39 of his 43 points after halftime. He scored all 11 of Pojoaque's points in the second overtime, while Enriquez, who scored 36, only countered with two.

