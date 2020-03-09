T.J. Sanchez knew the power of The Pit, and it scared him.
While the 6-foot senior wing might be the all-time leading scorer for the Capital boys basketball program and one of the top players in the state, Sanchez was once a scared freshman facing the biggest game of his life. Sanchez remembered the walk down the famous ramp that led to Bob King Court for the 2017 Class 5A state championship game against Roswell. It wasn’t the first time he had made the trip, since Capital won quarterfinal and semifinal games earlier that week.
But this was a feeling that was so foreign to him, knowing what was at stake.
“The last game, the championship game, and that was the scariest thing for me,” Sanchez said. “Then, I went into the game and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ … But I scored my first basket, and I was all right.”
Sanchez and fellow senior forward Seth Arroyos are the only ones on the current Jaguars squad who know what it’s like to play for a state championship (Capital lost to Roswell), but they have their hearts set on playing in the final game of the prep basketball season Saturday night. If Capital, the second seed in the 5A tournament, beats Eldorado in Wednesday’s quarterfinal and wins the following day in the semis, it will get that chance to play for the big school title at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Pit.
While this might be uncharted territory for the program, which is in its second year playing in the highest class after the state realigned from a six-classification system to five in 2018, playing meaningful games in The Pit is not.
Four of the seniors on the team — Sanchez, Arroyos, guard Brandon Saiz and wing Elias Rodriguez — all played in the fabled arena. Saiz and Rodriguez’s experience came a season after the Jaguars lost, 74-53, to the Coyotes in the championship. They played in a 65-63 loss to Artesia in the quarterfinals that closed the year on a disappointing season which had such high hopes.
Capital started the year 18-4 and had the look of a state-title contender, but there were fractures underneath the surface that undermined the team’s chemistry. When the team’s leading scorer, Matt Smith, left the team after a disheartening 56-54 loss, the Jaguars went just 4-3 the rest of the way.
However, Saiz felt the late-season struggles took away from his Pit experience. And he knows exactly how Sanchez felt the year before.
“I was nervous as heck,” Saiz said. “It was fun and an experience I enjoyed. I think what it is, is that you’re playing for the championship, and everybody wants it.”
For the first time since Sanchez’s and Arroyo’s freshman year, the Jaguars are playing at a championship level at the right time. Last year, they lost Arroyos midway through the District 5-5A season with a concussion, taking away their second-leading scorer at the time. Then, Sanchez sprained his ankle in a district tournament quarterfinal win over Albuquerque High, taking away Capital’s top scorer.
However, Saiz said he and a few other players got a chance to show off their skills and grew from the opportunity that the injuries opened for them. With five players capable of taking command of a game, the Jaguars showed what they can be at their best in their 73-36 win over 16th-seed Las Cruces Centennial in the opening round Saturday.
Capital outscored the Hawks 31-6 over a 13-minute stretch that turned a 25-15 Capital lead into an insurmountable 56-21 margin. That every single point came from its five seniors as well as junior Dominic Luna, who also played in The Pit on the 2017-18 team.
“I feel like, when we play like that, it shows that we’re a dangerous team,” Saiz said. “We know we can play like that, when we play with that much intensity.”
As for the other players, particularly the ones on the bench who have yet to know what “The Pit experience” is like, they can lean on the veterans to show them the ropes.
“We tell them it is nothing like playing here,” Sanchez said. “It’s kinda like playing Santa Fe High, like those games that go crazy. But it’s way more people and it’s just intense.”
And Sanchez knows that, as scary as the experience can be, it can be the most exhilarating feeling in the world when you’re living in the moment.
