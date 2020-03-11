Experience trumped nerves — and there were plenty pumping through the Capital Jaguars.
In what has become a common theme during the 2019-20 boys basketball season, Capital was at its best when it pressed opponents and at its worst when the tables were turned.
The Eagles of Albuquerque Eldorado used that knowledge to their advantage, pressing the suddenly timid Jaguars and taking a 52-50 lead on Deraje Agbaosi’s layup with 3:07 left in the Class 5A quarterfinals Wednesday in The Pit.
What Eldorado didn’t have, though, was Seth Arroyos and T.J. Sanchez.
The Capital senior duo relied on their Pit experience to guide their teammates through choppy water and into uncharted territory. The pair combined for six points, two timely steals and a key rebound over the final 3:07 to pull out a 60-55 win.
Capital, which has reached eight semifinals in program history, advanced to its first Final Four at the big school level in its 32-year history — of which only six were at the big school level, including 4A from 1996-2000 and 5A since 2018.
Sanchez, who along with Arroyos played for a state title in 2017 as freshmen, said their big-game experience helped them demonstrate leadership skills that were hit-and-miss for much of the second half.
“It’s us that wanted it even more than everybody,” Sanchez said. “I feel like, being able to talk to them, like, ‘Come on bro. We’re right here. We can make this our game.’ It’s just us leading and having everyone listen to us and actually want to play.”
A second half in which Capital (27-4) went from holding a comfortable 32-19 edge on Sanchez’s drive from the left wing with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter to holding on for dear life as the Jaguars committed 15 turnovers against Eldorado’s press turned on Sanchez’s and Arroyos’ effort.
The Eagles (23-6) led for the first time when Agbaosi scored on a layup and was fouled with 3:07 left for a 52-50 margin. Agbaosi missed the and-one, and Arroyos grabbed the rebound but was immediately fouled. He hit two free throws to tie the score.
Then chaos ensued.
The two teams proceeded to turn the ball over four times in the next 37 seconds, but only the Jaguars took advantage of the miscues. The first came when Chano Herrera stole a pass at midcourt and went in for the dunk to give Capital a 54-52 lead with 2:40 to go. Then, Sanchez stole the inbounds pass and laid the ball in for a 56-52 lead and had the Jaguars faithful in full throat.
Sanchez said the crowd has as much of a role as anybody else.
“I feel like our fans kinda motivate us, hearing them say, ‘Come on, let’s go,’ it’s big motivation for us,” Sanchez said.
It was desperately needed because the Jaguars were wilting. Capital took care of the ball, committing just six turnovers in the first half as it built a 26-17 lead thanks to the 16 turnovers the Eagles committed. Add to that a 4-for-14 performance from the field, and the Eagles were in trouble early.
“You got to look at the whole 32 minutes,” Eldorado head coach Roy Sanchez said. “We didn’t get anything to drop in the first half. Those little things, they call us for out-of-bounds kinda things, just those little things. And those and-ones, they rolled around but they didn’t go in for us.”
The bounces still didn’t go Eldorado’s way until midway through the fourth quarter. Sanchez called timeout after Sanchez scored on a driving layup with 4:46 left in the third quarter to lift the Jaguars to a 32-19 lead. The Eagles went to the press and got consecutive turnovers that combined with an Elijah Parham 3-pointer that cut the margin to 32-25. Eldorado wasn’t done until Agbaosi’s putback with :51.7 cut the margin to 35-33. It was the start of 15 second-half turnovers that fed the Eldorado charge.
Then, it was a yo-yo situation. Capital scored six straight points to build a 41-33 lead early in the fourth. Eldorado scored nine of the next 11 points to cut the margin to 43-42 on Jayvon Jefferson’s baseline jumper with 5:55 left. The Jaguars used a 7-2 spurt to push the lead back up for 50-44 after Herrera’s two free throws on a technical foul by Devin Domina-Lovato with 4:51 to go.
The Eagles finally took the lead for the first time with an 8-0 spurt capped by Agbaosi’s layup and foul with 3:07 remaining.
Capital head coach Ben Gomez said his message to his team was consistent.
“I talked to the player to be composed, don’t get down on yourself, stay positive,” Gomez said. “Just make the next play. If we use up a timeout, we use up a timeout. What we cannot do, and what we did for two or three possessions was throw the ball away for easy baskets for the opposing team.”
The lesson sunk in, thanks to cooler heads who have been down this road before.
How cool they remain for the rest of the state tournament will determine Capital’s fate.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.