The roller-coaster ride that is the University of New Mexico men’s basketball season added a few wild twists and turns on New Year’s Day.
Facing the worst team in the Mountain West Conference in a mostly empty Event Center in San Jose, Calif., the Lobos fumbled and bumbled their way to a crushing 88-85 loss to San Jose State on Wednesday night. It snaps UNM’s eight-game winning streak and ends its perfect start in league play.
The Lobos took the lead with 14.9 seconds left on a Zane Martin three-point play, but the Spartans (5-10, 1-2) scored four unanswered in the final six seconds to get the upset.
Leading by as many as 14 in the first half, UNM (13-3, 2-1) was on the wrong end of a crazy 24-point swing before halftime as the Spartans erased a 23-9 deficit seven minutes in to build a double-digit lead at halftime. The margin grew to as many as 18 early in the second half and didn’t drop below seven until the final minute when a late surge nearly got UNM the win.
The same bugaboos that have caused New Mexico so many issues all season — poor 3-point defense and turnovers at the offensive end — surfaced yet again. San Jose State became the eighth opponent to reach double-digit 3-pointers, finishing the night with 12 triples, while 10 first-half turnovers by the Lobos put them in a huge hole.
Richard Washington was especially dangerous for SJSU. The 6-foot-6 guard who had made just eight 3-pointers on 45 attempts in his last 12 games hit a career-high seven of them Wednesday night and finished with 25 points. After Martin appeared to save the day for the Lobos with his and-1 hoop and harm to put them up 85-84, Washington drained his final 3 of the night with 6.1 seconds left when he pump-faked his way around Makuach Maluach for what proved to be the game winner.
“You gotta tip your hat to him,” said UNM head coach Paul Weir on his postgame radio appearance on KKOB-AM. “Obviously, as a basketball team, you don’t want to let it come down to that but, you know, that’s a pretty low percentage shot that I thought we guarded really well, and if it rims out, we’re all sitting here saying how amazing our team is. It’s a fine line.”
Weir pointed out UNM’s lack of rebounding as a key factor. The Lobos actually held a 40-36 advantage in that department, but San Jose State scored 16 points on second-chance opportunities. The Spartans also outscored UNM 29-15 off of turnovers.
“Defense wasn’t good enough to win by any means, but I really think the turnovers and the second shots, to me, were what really kind of stood out,” Weir said.
The Lobos still had one more chance after the clutch Washington shot, but Martin dribbled the ball off his leg as he raced into the frontcourt down the left sideline. A desperation heave at the buzzer by Lyle was off the mark, as well, as SJSU got the win.
It’s just the latest blow for New Mexico, a team reeling since the suspensions of starters JJ Caldwell and Carlton Bragg three games ago. The Lobos struggled in their last two games, and it finally caught up to them against SJSU.
“It’s time for a lot of us to kind of think about what we still want to do with this season,” Weir said. “And independent of who comes back or who doesn’t come back, we have who we have and we’ve got to find a way to work through this.”
There is no timetable for either player’s return. UNM has still not commented on the status of either player’s eligibility, and neither has been on the bench with the team while dealing with their apparently unrelated issues.
Down 62-44 with just under 13 minutes remaining, UNM mounted its comeback. The Lobos cut it to 72-65 on a JaQuan Lyle layup with 6:12 left, but SJSU’s 10th 3-pointer of the game pushed the margin back to 10, and another just seconds later by Washington got it back to 13 points.
The Lobos used an 11-0 run in the final 90 seconds to go in front.
After being held to one made shot and three points against UC Davis last weekend, Lyle bounced back in a big way by scoring 25 points with assists. He did, however, have six turnovers, one of three Lobos with at least four miscues in the game.
Vance Jackson had his fourth straight strong showing for UNM, finishing with a season-high 25 points and 13 rebounds, his first double-double of the season. He has now scored 63 points the last four games after averaging just over six points a game before then.
As well as he has done, Weir admitted that the new-look/shorthanded Lobos are hardly a thing of beauty minus two key players that helped create their identity of an inside-out team.
“It’s just not smooth,” Weir said. “It doesn’t look smooth, it doesn’t look normal — and it shouldn’t in the second or third game of having to kind of adjust, and it is what it is.”
NOTES
Corey Manigault had 15 points and seven rebounds for UNM while Vante Hendrix added 13 points. Those two, combined with Lyle and Jackson, accounted for 78 of the team’s 85 points. Maluach and Martin combined for seven points on 2-for-10 shooting and four missed free throws. … The Lobos are off until next week when Fresno State comes to The Pit for a nationally televised game Tuesday on ESPNU.
