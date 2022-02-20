From the best win of the season to the worst, all in the span of five days.
Omari Moore registered a triple-double, leading San Jose State’s men’s basketball team to a 71-55 win over the University of New Mexico on Sunday afternoon in the Bay Area. The win snapped SJSU’s 18-game regular season losing streak and was the Spartans’ first conference victory this season.
It comes on the heels of UNM’s upset win over No. 22 Wyoming last week, a win the Lobos followed with a pair of double-digit losses to halt the momentum dead in its tracks.
UNM has now lost three straight games at San Jose State, the perennial doormat of the Mountain West Conference. The Spartans (8-19, 1-14) have beaten New Mexico more times than any other team since joining the league, taking four of the past nine meetings.
“We didn’t do anything well,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino in postgame comments on KKOB-AM, saying the Lobos had one of their worst practices of the season Saturday.
“We did not deserve to win, I did not coach a good game and we did not have them prepared,” Pitino said. “As I’ve said over and over again, we can lose to anybody, and if we play like that, we give ourselves no chance.”
The Lobos (11-16, 3-10) shot just 35 percent as Moore became the first SJSU player with a triple-double in nine years. He finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led UNM with 17 points.
The game was tied at 25 at halftime, but the Spartans made 20 of their 27 shots in the second half to steadily pull away.
UNM travels to Utah State for a Tuesday night game.
The names on the front might have read “La Cueva,” but there was plenty of Santa Fe representation for the Bears wrestling program. The head coach is a 1990 Santa Fe High graduate Javier Posa, and three of his assistants wrestled in Santa Fe.
Trey Saxon was a state champion for the Demons in 2005 and 2006, while Xavier Vigil won state titles for St. Michael’s from 2014-16. Also on the staff is fellow Horsemen alum Adrian Montoya, who won three state titles and was a part of the 2010 state championship team.
The quartet almost brought home a Class 5A state title, but the Bears settled for second behind Farmington.
If you were looking for some playoff basketball in Northern New Mexico, you might be out of luck. The only chance of that happening rests with District 2-3A boys between the Robertson Cardinals and the Raton Tigers. The teams play each other Monday in Michael Marr Gymnasium, with the Tigers needing to beat the Cardinals to ensure a playoff game Tuesday at a neutral site.
Odds appear to be in Robertson’s favor, after the Cardinals dominated Raton 72-47 when they played Wednesday in Raton.
The Peñasco girls had a chance to force a 5-2A playoff game with Escalante but struggled in a 51-48 loss at Questa on Saturday. The Lady Lobos downed McCurdy, 75-13, on the same day, and will win the district outright if they beat the Lady Bobcats again Monday at home.
After losing to Los Alamos on Feb. 11, the Española boys had to beat Taos at home Saturday to force a playoff. Instead, the Tigers held on for a 62-56 win to secure the district title and possibly a top-two seed for the state tournament.
While this doesn’t really pertain to any teams up north, it’s interesting nonetheless. During Sunday’s field maintenance at Volcano Vista’s baseball facility, it was discovered that first base wasn’t quite the requisite 90 feet from home plate.
During the cleanup it was found to be about a foot short, requiring a few volunteers to dig up the bag’s concrete foundation and move it ever so slightly.
If ever you’ve legged out an infield single at Volcano Vista and beat the throw by inches, you’re welcome.
