San Diego State’s Viejas Arena has never been kind to the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.
On Monday night, it was as bad as it gets.
Getting virtually nothing done on offense from start to finish, the Lobos caught the full brunt of San Diego State’s nationally ranked defense in a 72-47 loss that was never competitive from the 7-minute mark of the first half through the end of the game.
UNM (8-14 overall, 1-8 Mountain West) was held 30 points below its season average, missing 36 shots and turning it over 20 times. The final miscue came in the closing seconds when the Lobos were called for a shot clock violation when trailing by 25 points.
KJ Jenkins had a team-high 16 points on a night in which the starting lineup managed just 21 points between them. The team’s two leading scorers, Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House, attempted only 14 shots and committed nine turnovers.
It was the same old story for UNM. Undersized and outmanned in the low post, the onus falls on the guards and the defense to make things work. When neither produces, games get out of hand.
“The defense was fine,” Lobos coach Richard Pitino said on a postgame radio appearance on KKOB-AM. “It was the turnovers, and then they got out on transition, and we were really, really bad. The halfcourt defense was fine, but transition was not great.”
Case in point: The Aztecs (12-5, 4-2) outscored UNM 25-1 in fastbreak opportunities and had a 14-point advantage in the low block.
The Lobos’ only true post player is true freshman Sebastian Forsling. San Diego State went right after him in the early going, dumping the ball into the paint in an attempt to exploit UNM’s weak point. Held without a single offensive rebound in a loss to Utah State over the weekend, SDSU got 10 boards from forward Keshad Johnson and plenty of help from the Aztecs’ bigger, more experienced guards.
“They’re older, they’re stronger, they’re longer and that definitely took us out of our rhythm offensively, and they’re a terrific defensive team,” Pitino said. “We couldn’t really get anything in the post. You know, if we didn’t hit about 13 3s we probably weren’t going to have a chance.”
The Lobos had only seven 3-pointers and had just 10 free throw attempts all game, meaning most of the offense was settling for jump shots or contested drives that produced few positive results.
Pitino said UNM’s youthful roster must commit itself to getting bigger, stronger and much more physical in the upcoming offseason. That, and recruit some extra big bodies to fill the block.
“You can’t sign 10-day contracts and make trades in college,” Pitino said. “It is what it is.”
Mashburn was the only other Lobo in double figures with 10 points. Taryn Todd had eight, but no one else had more than three.
NOTES
UNM is off until Saturday when it visits Air Force. … The Mountain West rescheduled three Lobos games in the wake of COVID-19 issues. UNM will now host Colorado State on Feb. 17 in The Pit. The game had originally been scheduled for Dec. 28 in Albuquerque but was postponed. New Mexico’s road game at San Jose State moves back from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, while the road game at Fresno State will now be Feb. 28 instead of March 1. … It appears as though UNM’s home game against San Diego State, which was scheduled for Jan. 15, will not be made up.
