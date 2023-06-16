With success comes greater opportunity, and for the premier member of the Mountain West Conference it appears to be path out of the league it helped found more than two decades ago.
According to reports Friday by ESPN and the San Diego Union Tribune, San Diego State has informed the MWC it intends to “resign” from the conference while asking the MWC for a one-month extension beyond the league’s June 30 date signifying the end to the 2022-23 athletic calendar.
MWC bylaws stipulate departing schools notify the league at least one year in advance of leaving. Should SDSU intend to officially leave the conference by the end of June 2024, the reports say the school would face a $16.5 million exit fee. Should the school stay beyond the June 30 deadline, that figure reportedly jumps to about $34 million.
Long linked to the Pac-12 as a possible expansion candidate, San Diego State has not identified its destination. The Pac-12 is set to lose its most high-profile members, UCLA and USC, to the Big Ten at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Their absence leaves a noticeable void in the highly lucrative Southern California media market. Losing UCLA and USC has led to an extended delay in the Pac-12 announcing a new TV broadcast deal. Within the last few months, ESPN announced it would not seek a broadcast partnership with the conference, leading to widespread speculation the Pac-12 was on the verge of losing additional members to rival Power 5 leagues such as the Big Ten and Big 12.
As of now, UCLA and USC are the Pac-12’s only departures, but other schools linked to a potential move include Oregon and Washington. The league has long flirted with the idea of adding San Diego State.
Bolstering SDSU’s resume is the men’s basketball team’s run to the national championship game in April and the school building a $310 million, 35,000-seat football stadium that was designed to expand up to 55,000 seats.
The ESPN report indicates SDSU informed the MWC by letter on June 13, but told the league its correspondence was not an official notice of resignation. It also said the school has asked the MWC to consider discussing the league’s exit fee that includes a requested four-year installment plan rather than the mandatory one-year deadline for full payment.
Founded in 1999, the Mountain West’s charter membership included SDSU, New Mexico, Air Force, BYU, Utah, Colorado State, UNLV and Wyoming. Those schools broke away from the 16-team Western Athletic Conference and later added TCU in 2005, Boise State in 2011, Fresno State and Nevada in 2012 and San Jose State and Utah State in 2013.
BYU and Utah left in 2011, the later to join the Pac-12 with BYU joining the Big 12 this summer. TCU left for the Big 12 in 2012.
This isn’t the first time San Diego State has announced its intention to leave the Mountain West, having done so in 2011 when it made plans to join the Big East in football. Those plans never materialized and, in late 2013, the school and MWC announced both SDSU and Boise State would remain in the conference for all sports.
San Diego State’s exodus from the MWC will likely have a sizable impact on the league’s next TV rights deal. The current agreement distributes about $4 million to $6 million annually to each Mountain West member. SDSU stands to make considerably more in a Power 5 league — including a truncated Pac-12 lineup.