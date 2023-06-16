NCAA San Diego St UConn Basketball

San Diego State guard Adam Seiko leaves the court after the Aztec's 76-59 loss to Connecticut on April 3 in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

 David J. Phillip/Associated Press file photo

With success comes greater opportunity, and for the premier member of the Mountain West Conference it appears to be path out of the league it helped found more than two decades ago.

According to reports Friday by ESPN and the San Diego Union Tribune, San Diego State has informed the MWC it intends to “resign” from the conference while asking the MWC for a one-month extension beyond the league’s June 30 date signifying the end to the 2022-23 athletic calendar.

MWC bylaws stipulate departing schools notify the league at least one year in advance of leaving. Should SDSU intend to officially leave the conference by the end of June 2024, the reports say the school would face a $16.5 million exit fee. Should the school stay beyond the June 30 deadline, that figure reportedly jumps to about $34 million.