Put yourself in San Diego State’s shoes. You’re sitting in your plush office staring out a window framed by palm trees. The unmistakable smell of the Pacific rolls in as the day warms up to a ridiculously perfect 76 degrees and sunny skies.
But you’re nervous. You’ve been waiting by the phone for weeks. Years, really. There’s a deadline, one you can’t escape. You’ve got knots in your stomach because you know everything you believed to be true simply isn’t.
You’re anxious because you realize you’ve violated the cardinal rule of life by telling everyone you’re moving without securing a new place first. Well, it’s the end of the month, and all your roommates are ready to live life without you after you’ve — not once, but twice — told them you’re headed somewhere new because they’re simply not good enough for you.
You pick up the phone knowing you’re out of options.
“So, about that whole leaving thing — we still good?” you say.
No, not really.
San Diego State’s bold decision to tell the Mountain West Conference it intended to retire from the league to (presumably) accept a bid from the Pac-12 was followed by Friday’s awkward revelation SDSU isn’t as hot of a commodity as it thinks it is. The Power Five hasn’t called (yet), and the one place it’s trying to escape is the only place crazy enough to let it keep coming back.
New MWC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez earned a measure of respect from her constituents for serving up some tough love for the Aztecs the last few weeks. Since the school’s announcement, she stripped SDSU’s president of a seat on the league’s board of directors, then refused to budge on any of the school’s requests to make an early exit by June 30.
That includes withholding payment of the school’s share for its multimedia rights deal from the previous season.
Her message: You want out, go. But it won’t be easy.
On the job for just six months, Nevarez has shown she’s not to be messed with. She’s been around long enough to make a few laps around the realignment carnival ride, and this maneuver by San Diego State isn’t fazing her.
The Mountain West has been rocked by realignment in the past, with the exits of Utah, Brigham Young and TCU. Things have been mostly stable for the better part of a decade, the sheer geographical footprint of the far-flung league offering a buffer for anyone coming or going.
SDSU memorably tried to leave in 2011, announcing it was joining the Big East in football and headed to the Big West in every other sport. It never happened, SDSU being allowed to stay before it actually bolted.
Jump ahead a decade, and the school is once again packing its stuff. After the Aztecs’ celebrated opening of a new $310 million football stadium and their run to the men’s basketball national championship game, they figured an invite to the Pac-12 was a done deal after conference linchpins UCLA and USC joined the Big Ten.
Makes sense, really. The Pac-12 is desperate to hold onto its share of the lucrative SoCal television market, and SDSU has proven it is on equal footing to the Pac-12 in the sports that matter.
Thing is, SDSU asking to stay isn’t a victory for the Mountain West. San Diego State will leave one of these days. If not to the Pac-12, then an overinflated Big 12 that may soon add Colorado, Utah and Arizona. That would leave a crumpled version of the Pac-12 to scatter to the wind — or leave some of its members (looking at you Washington State and Oregon State) potentially searching for a home in the Mountain West.
Make fun of SDSU all you want; it certainly asked for it.
While you’re at it, shower Nevarez with some respect. She certainly earned it. She’s running a multimillion dollar business with staying power as a major NCAA Division I conference. She’s not about to be held prisoner by someone rocking the boat.
SDSU deserves to look like a two-timing fool in this scenario, but make no mistake: The school just down the road would do the same thing if it felt it had a similar opportunity. If a Power Five league ever batted an eye in UNM’s direction, there’s not a Lobos fan alive who wouldn’t fall in love with that opportunity.
For now, enjoy using the Aztecs as a punching bag. They’ll be gone soon enough, but it’s open season on them until then.