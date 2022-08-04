It took an extra week, but Capital High School has itself an athletic manager.

Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director Marc Ducharme said Ray Salazar was hired July 29 to take over for outgoing athletic manager Zeke Villegas, who held the post for nine years.

Salazar, a bookkeeper in the school district, is no stranger to athletics, Ducharme said. He has been an assistant coach for Santa Fe High’s swimming and diving, soccer and golf. He is a Santa Fe High graduate and his daughter, Taylor Salazar, played basketball for the school from 2016-19.

Popular in the Community