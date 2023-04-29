New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II (9) runs with the ball after making an interception against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) caries against New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II (9), linebacker Syaire Riley (36) and defensive end Justin Harris (97) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Boise State running back George Holani (24) is hit by New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II (9), left, and New Mexico defensive end Joey Noble (98) on a run during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 37-0. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
The University of New Mexico finally had its NFL Draft drought end Saturday when safety Jerrick Reed was taken in the sixth round by the Seattle Seahawks.
He is the first Lobo to go in the draft since kicker Jason Sanders went to the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and is just the second Lobo to have his name called since 2010. He is the first UNM player taken since Danny Gonzales was named head coach three years ago.
“He’s fun to watch; he’s all over the place,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll of Reed during a Saturday press conference with Seattle-area media. “He’s got a real knack about going for it, playing fast and aggressive and willing to make the plays.”
Reed celebrated the moment with his family. He posted a quick video to Twitter, thanking the Seahawks as his family cheered in the background.
The two-time captain was twice named all-conference on defense and is one of five players from Mountain West Conference schools to go in this year's draft, raising the league’s all-time total to 242 selections.
A 5-foot-10, 195-pound product of Olive Branch, Miss., Reed started all 41 games of his Lobos career. He had 267 tackles, picking off seven passes and forcing two fumbles with 22 pass breakups.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider said he hoped Reed’s draft profile would keep him off the radar of other teams, but when Reed started making visits to various NFL teams about a month before this weekend’s selection process, his stock began to rise.
“When he came in for his visit, you know, we couldn’t wait to talk to him because he plays the game like, what’s the movie, Elf? Like he’s an angry little elf,” Schneider said. “He plays mean. I was, like, ‘Are you OK man? Are you all right?’ He’s super serious. He’s looking at me, 'Like seriously, are you OK because you play the game like you’re mad at somebody.' ”
Reed developed a reputation and playing style Gonzales has preached since he was named head coach: He wants all of his players to play a brand of fearless, tough, mean football — particularly on defense.
Reed embodied all of those things, highlighted with the kind of physical talent that made him a pro prospect. He had a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown in a win against New Mexico State in 2019 and had 15 tackles in a game against San Diego State last season.