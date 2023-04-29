The University of New Mexico finally had its NFL Draft drought end Saturday when safety Jerrick Reed was taken in the sixth round by the Seattle Seahawks.

He is the first Lobo to go in the draft since kicker Jason Sanders went to the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and is just the second Lobo to have his name called since 2010. He is the first UNM player taken since Danny Gonzales was named head coach three years ago.

“He’s fun to watch; he’s all over the place,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll of Reed during a Saturday press conference with Seattle-area media. “He’s got a real knack about going for it, playing fast and aggressive and willing to make the plays.”

