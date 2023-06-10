To run or swim?
If the question of what sport she wanted to do in college had been raised to Raylee Hunt a year ago, the answer seemed pretty easy.
After an incredible freshman year at St. Michael’s in which she became the Class 3A cross-country champion and dominated the three distances races (800, 1600, 3,200 meters) on her way to earning the high-point award at the 3A track and field meet, while finishing sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke at the state swimming meet, it appeared clear her path to a collegiate scholarship would depend on her feet more than her strokes in the pool.
A funny thing happened along that path. In the span of 12 months, Hunt’s swimming career shot out of a cannon and gave everybody — including Hunt — a moment of pause. As she prepares for the 2023-24 season and the impending attention from college coaches in swimming, cross-country and track looking to recruit her, Hunt realizes she has options.
Which is both good and bad, especially for someone who is still in the feeling-out phase of what she wants to do post-high school.
“Like during this track season, I was like, ‘I’m swimming in college,’ ” Hunt said. “I basically decided I love swimming, and I think I’ll have better opportunities and more college options. Then, I’m like, ‘Maybe I should run track … .’
“God, I go back and forth all the time.”
There was no vacillation about Hunt’s status as The New Mexican’s NorthStars female athlete of the year after defending her 3A cross-country title and 800 and 1,600 crowns in track and field, winning the 100-yard breaststroke at the state swim meet and running on two state championship relay teams (the 800 and medley). In doing so, Hunt can lay claim to being the first Northern athlete to earn the honor in consecutive years.
In fact, in the 22 years of selecting male and female athletes of the year, only West Las Vegas’ Vera Jo Bustos has ever won the distinction twice.
On the surface, Hunt appears to have won on her strengths in familiar disciplines, but how she went about it was different than the 2021-22 school year. While cross-country and track were her calling cards last year, the weight of all three sports carried Hunt throughout the season. In track and field, though, Hunt made a dramatic transformation from an elite distance runner to a jack-of-all-trades athlete who can excel in just about anything — which she did in running competitive 200-meter times late in the season.
It’s rare to see distance runners suddenly make their mark as a sprinter, but Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez said Hunt compares favorably to another Lady Horseman great — Irena Ossola. Both were state champions in cross-country who made similar transitions during their prep careers.
“What makes a lot of distance runners great is their speed,” Fernandez said. “We’ve gotten her along as a distance runner, but she does a lot of speed training. And with her, she always works hard. She’s one of those girls that you get tired watching her work out, and she usually trains with the boys distance runners.”
It’s that work ethic that her coaches say stands out among the other athletes they train. Lee Taylor, the head coach of the Santa Fe Chargers swim club, said Hunt even asked for workouts she could do during her summer vacation in Fiji just a couple of weeks ago.
“After some conversations with her parents, we decided she needed to give herself a break and just take a week off,” Taylor said. “I think mentally she needs some time — because she is just ‘go, go, go’ all the time — [to] just be a kid.”
It’s a switch that is hard to turn off sometimes for the precocious Hunt.
“Basically, I have no breaks in between seasons,” Hunt said. “It’s just like, ‘Boom, boom, boom.’ But this [past] week and a half, it was just where I could hang out with my family. I don’t have to worry about working out, don’t have to worry about a race coming up. Mentally, it’s just really refreshing, so that I can just come back and I’m mentally prepared and refreshed.”
If there is one challenge Hunt faces in the pool, on the course or at the track is her nonstop intensity in those sports. Even though she has had significant success since she finished second in the 3A cross-country meet in as an eighth grader in 2021, Hunt admitted she struggled with self-doubt and overthinking races and events as she prepared for them.
To that end, parents Lee and Kristy Hunt brought her to a sports psychologist to help her with the mental side, and the results have not escaped their daughter.
“I’m so much stronger of an athlete,” Hunt said. “Last year, like anything bad that would happen, it would crumble me and I could talk about it for weeks. I just wouldn’t be able to handle having to do more events in one day. This year, it’s completely different.”
Swimming might best chart how her mental and physical sides are in sync.
It started with the Speedo Sectionals meet in Austin, Texas, in March of 2022, when Hunt shaved almost 4 seconds off of her best 100 breaststroke time, producing a 1-minute, 4.77-second time that not only opened her eyes, but Taylor’s, as well.
“She’s still a pretty raw swimmer because she started committing more of herself to swimming at this point,” Taylor said. “She’s one of those athletes where there are times she’ll dive into the water and I’m not expecting much — like, it’s just another meet — and she’ll throw down a swim just out of nowhere. That just blows my mind.”
Hunt blew away the competition in the 100-yard breaststroke at the state meet in February, as her time of 1:04.70 was 1.84 seconds faster than runner-up Mackenzie Rivera of Albuquerque La Cueva and the best time she has posted at that distance. That is, until the New Mexico Swimming Short Course State Championships two weeks later, when she reeled off a 1:04.23 split for Charger Aquatics during the 400 medley relay. She also bagged a win in the 200 breaststroke title with a 2:19.44 that won the race by almost 6 seconds.
Hunt said as great as that was, she felt a disappointed with her performance at the Speedo Sectionals this year. She swam a 1:05.27 in the 100-yard breaststroke and a 2:19.31 in the 200 version of the race, placing her 28th and 25th, respectively. Hunt said she felt torn between her swimming and track responsibilities.
“Honestly, it didn’t go great,” Hunt said. “It was, like, a learning meet, and I learned a lot. But, I was so worried about being behind in track and like all the teams had meets and had practice for three weeks. I felt like I was so behind.”
Turns out, Hunt really wasn’t.
She had already qualified for the 3A meet in the 3,200 in early March by the time the club swimming season hit a pause. In her first meet after the Speedo Sectionals, the Golden Spike Classic on March 30-31 at Capital, she qualified in the 800 with a time of 2:26.55. The next week, it was the 300 hurdles.
At the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions on April 10, she recorded a personal-best of 2:15.95 in the 800. When it came to mapping out Fernandez’s plan for Hunt at the state meet May 5-6, she was qualified on time for five events. But at the District 2-3A meet, Hunt ran the second leg of the 800 relay and recorded her split in the 28-second range running roughly 220 meters before handing off the baton.
“We were being kinda risky,” Hunt said. “I would get the baton as soon as I could and then when I handed off to [teammate] Uma Chang, she would run way up [to the end of the exchange zone], so I could run the longest leg.”
Prior to the state meet, Fernandez offered Hunt the choice of competing in the 300 hurdles — a race in which she tripped on a hurdle and fell last year, finishing fifth instead of earning a fourth individual title — or doing the 800 relay. Hunt chose the relay but questioned her decision later in the day.
Fernandez reassured Hunt she made the right one.
“She started thinking about what she’s missing,” Fernandez said. “She was like, ‘You know, maybe I should run the hurdles.’ I said, ‘No, I think you’ll be fine in the [800 relay], OK? We’ll do the [800 relay].’ ”
It proved to be the right choice, as she helped St. Michael’s to the 800 relay title. She was a part of the championship 1,600 relay team that capped a day in which the Lady Horsemen scored 128 points to three-peat as team champions. Hunt recorded 19 points, as she also claimed the 800 and 1,600 titles to finish third in the high-point standings to teammates Rebekah Bagwell and Jada Lujan.
Even better was that the boys team also defended its state title, giving the programs a three-peat sweep.
Hunt said what made the weekend perfect was that she shared the championship glory with her siblings — senior sister Logan and eight grade brother Ryan Hunt — in the only chance the trio would get together.
“I love that my little brother and my sister did track,” the middle Hunt said. “We were at all the meets, cheering each other on. I think I am really proud of my sister. She’s always been there for me, cheering me on and being a big part of my life. So, [her graduating] is going to be hard.”
Not to get lost in the shuffle is the sport that brought Hunt to the forefront — cross-country. She only ran five meets with the team, but she won four of them. The one she didn’t was the Desert Twilight Festival in Mesa, Ariz., where she posted her best time of the year (18:43.30) to finish 24th.
Hunt’s winning time in the 3A state meet was 22 seconds faster than her winning time in 2021, besting Santa Fe Prep’s Nya Griego by almost 26 seconds with an 18:52.51.
Hunt said she still loves the sport, but it has fallen behind swimming and track in her pecking order. She is looking forward to the 2023 season because the team should be good enough to contend for a podium spot, which is something that couldn’t be said over the previous three seasons.
“We’re getting a new teammate who’s an eighth grader, and she’s really, really good,” Hunt said. “So, we’ll be very competitive team-wise. And I love the aspect of cross-country, team-wise … But, yeah, maybe not as much as I did a few years ago.”
As for the brewing battle between swimming and track, Hunt said she’s not in a rush to make a final decision. She hopes to do it by the end of her junior year, but Taylor said there shouldn’t be a rush to choose.
“I don’t want her to see it as it’s this year or nothing,” Taylor said. “Yes, this is an important year, but there’s the work she’s already done and that’s not changing. And she has her senior year. Plus, being a multi-sport athlete, a lot of colleges will see that and say, ‘Wow, this girl has a lot of potential once she fully commits to a sport.’ ”
The best part about Hunt’s decision to run or swim in college is that it’s one she can’t get wrong.
She’s great at both.