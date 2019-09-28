It’s not about how you start.
If that were the case, Santa Fe High’s girls cross-country team might as well have called it a season when only three runners competed in the season-opening Rio Rancho Cleveland Invite last month.
And the Santa Fe Prep girls wouldn’t see themselves as District 2-3A contenders instead of another “sleeper” team.
And St. Michael’s senior Justin Sanchez would simply worry about his own performance instead of trying to help a young Horsemen squad learn the ropes of competition.
As the season hit the halfway point, narratives are slowly changing.
One that didn’t at Saturday’s Capital City Invitational is that the Pojoaque Valley boys and girls are going to be tough in Class 4A. The Elkettes won their meet for the second straight week, although this one was not as nail-biting as last week’s 50-59 win over Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Prep. Pojoaque outpaced the host Demonettes by a 56-84 margin, thanks to its tight pack as its scoring five all ran within 1:14 and 13 spots of each other.
On the boys side, the Elks were second to Class 5A’s Clovis by a 50-76 margin with Taos 17 points back for third.
Led by Mia Vigil’s fifth-place finish in 21 minutes, 37.39 seconds, the Elkettes followed in eighth (Marisa Martinez), ninth (Michaela Martinez), 16th (Jasmine Valdez) and 18th (Ayla Garcia). The good news about that group is three of them are freshmen and eighth graders, giving head coach Allan Lockridge a good nucleus to build around for the future.
The present looks pretty promising, too.
“Everybody is doing what I say,” Lockridge said. “No one is complaining, ‘I don’t want to do this or that.’ It’s so great, and that’s obvious [from the results]. And who’s our star? No one, really. Mia’s been good, but our one-through five [gap] last week was 16 seconds.”
Gap times are at the forefront of Santa Fe High head coach Peter Graham’s mind, and he saw improvement from last week. At the Belen Invitational, the gap in time between No. 1 runner Maya Holderand Maya Ellers, the No. 5 runner, was more than 51/2 minutes.
Holder maintained her No. 1 standing, taking third in 21:10.17, but Ellers was the third-best Santa Fe High runner in 24th with 24:12.19 and the next two runners, Reinita Irizarryand Amber Lujan, 26th and 27th and within nine seconds of Ellers.
It gives the Demonettes hope that they might sneak into the top three in the team standings at the District 5-5A meet at the end of October, which would mean they will compete at the state meet Nov. 2.
“That’s what it’s all about — getting that pack time down,” Graham said. “And things looked pretty bleak that first meet. To be able to run five girls and eventually do six or seven here because we have some JV girls who are close, they are progressing. It may not be as quickly as I would like it to progress, but it is progressing.”
Holder said she and No. 2 runner Simone Ropp, who successfully made the switch from soccer to cross-country, have tried to help foster a fun, inclusive atmosphere with events like “Wacky Sock Wednesday” (which is exactly what it sounds like) and “Family Fridays,” in which the team runs as a group in preparation for Saturday’s meets.
“We’ve been better, and everybody shows up for practice,” Holder said.
Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Prep girls have started to show up on everybody’s radar in Class 3A. It started with Prep’s impressive performance at the Albuquerque Bosque School Invitational, winning the meet with a 19-point total.
The Blue Griffins followed that with a fourth at a very competitive field at Pecos’ Ron Valdez Memorial Invite. Prep head coach Laura LewAllen noticed a shift in her team’s mindset in that stretch.
“I think it started at Pecos, where they got the bug to want to race,” LewAllen said. “It takes a few times to be in a race before you realize, ‘Oh, I’m racing!’ I saw it last week and I saw it again this week.”
Prep’s strength is also in its pack times, as its first five were within 15 positions of each other. The difference in time from Sophie Addison’s 10th place (22:16.25) and Ellie Wirth’s 25th (24:12.19) was greater than the previous two meets, but it showed that the Blue Griffins are demonstrating a consistency that should help them down the stretch.
“They’re bring it all together, and it’s coming into place,” LewAllen said. “They know what they’re doing.”
Sanchez knows what he’s doing on a cross-country course, but now he is charged in helping lead an unproven and inexperienced Horsemen team that consists of mostly underclassmen. It’s a different world than what Sanchez knew last year, as he was a part of a strong foursome that was senior loaded.
However, Sanchez jumped right into his new role with vigor.
“It’s been real enjoyable,” Sanchez said. “This group of boys, they really want to run. Even beyond being a guide and a mentor for them as far as the athletic part of it, I have become really good friends with them.”
What the other Horsemen saw in this race was Sanchez compete with the Clovis duo of Jerrick Maldonado and T.J. Greg for the first half of the race before the Wildcats raced away. Sanchez’s time of 17:27.11 was good for third, which was 1:16.63 behind Maldonado’s winning time.
“These guys in 5A, they tend to be pretty good,” Sanchez said. “There was a point where I was in third, and I knew that was where I was going to finish. That kinda slowed me down because I wasn’t really fighting with anybody for a place.”
However, Sanchez’s time was five seconds better than at last week’s Valdez meet and he beat Taos’ Eddie Duran, who ended up eighth after taking fifth in Pecos to Sanchez’s seventh.