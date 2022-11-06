Notes from the North

One of the best things you’ll see in high school sports is the small chunk of real estate that lies just beyond the finish line at a cross-country meet. It’s in that space that you see the true effort a student-athlete puts into his or her craft, where the very limit of physical exertion is on display for everyone to see.

The state championship meet was held over the weekend at Albuquerque Academy. About 30 feet beyond the finish line was a 55-gallon trash can that became the go-to spot for athletes trying their best to keep their lunch down. The space in between was filled with volunteers, trainers and NMAA staff members waiting to catch runners pushing themselves to the point of exhaustion — and sometimes beyond.

For the sports purist, it’s one of the more inspiring things you’ll see. The same legs that carried a runner over the course of a 5-kilometer race suddenly become unstable, sending many into the arms of people waiting to keep them from falling.

