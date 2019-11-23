Runner claims national title

Another year, another national championship for the University of New Mexico women’s cross-country program.
While the team finished fourth during Saturday’s national finals in Terre Haute, Ind., the individual championship went to Weini Kelati. The junior from Leesburg, Va., crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 47.5 seconds to claim a 10-second win on a rainy, muddy course.
Kelati joined teammate Ednah Kurgat as the only individual champions in school history. Kurgat won her title two years ago, the same year the Lobos won the team championship for the second time in three years.
A senior, Kurgat finished ninth in Saturday’s race, 31 seconds after Kelati.
The pair settled into the lead pack early in the race with Kelati leading and Kurgat in fifth after the first kilometer of the 6K race. It wasn’t until the halfway point that Kelati made her move with Wisconsin’s Alicia Monson on her heels.
It allowed Kelati to pad what had been a one-stride lead into several seconds as the race drifted into the final two kilometers.
“I wasn’t planning to get away but I was trying to find a place that I couldn’t get chipped or blocked out,” she said. “So I saw it and was, like, the risk is kind of crazy, but I didn’t know how far I can go like this.”
In the end, she decided the risk was worth it and found the drive she had been looking for. Her lead ballooned to 5.2 seconds with two kilometers go. By time she reached the final few turns, she was nearly all alone in the camera shots posted during the telecast provided by the NCAA.
It’s the second national title for Kelati as a distance runner. She won the 10-kilometer finals in the NCAA outdoor finals.
What’s more, it erases some of the sour taste from Kelati’s second place finish in cross-country last year. She was passed in the final stretch in the 2018 race, finishing second by just 3 seconds.
There was no such collapse this time. She pumped both fists into the air as she crossed the line all alone.
Following Kurgat’s finish, UNM had Hannah Nuttall cross in 35th place with Adva Cohen 55th and Gracelyn Larkin 122nd.
Arkansas won the team title with 92 points.
BYU was second with 102, followed by Stanford (123) and New Mexico (168).
Air Force and Boise State also finished in the top 20.
