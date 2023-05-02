There was a time when Pecos and the state baseball tournament were synonymous.
For a 12-year stretch beginning in 2007, the Panthers were perennial guests to the Class 2A bracket — and even made it to the state championship game in 2016.
Then, the bottom fell out of the program — to the point that Pecos didn’t even have a team three years after reaching the program’s pinnacle.
Leave it to a Ruiz to begin the resurrection.
Nicholas Ruiz, a 1999 Pecos graduate, is trying to revive what his brother, Augustine Ruiz, built. In his fourth season with the program, he guided it through the tumultuous coronavirus pandemic. The Panthers were rewarded in the 2021 season with the eighth and final seed in the 2A bracket with a team of mostly underclassmen.
This season, with a group of mostly juniors, Pecos earned the 11th seed in the 2A tournament and will travel to No. 6 Loving on Wednesday for an opening-round game, with the winner advancing to the 2A quarterfinals May 11.
While it would be a wonderful feat for the Panthers to advance in the tournament, Ruiz said he just wants to bring the program back to where it was — consistently competing at a high level. The rest will take care of itself in due time.
“It was definitely a challenge,” Ruiz said. “The community has always supported our athletes so that was where I started to get the word out and let people know that we’re back.
If he needs a road map, he can just give his older brother a call. It was he who took over the program in 2004 and guided it into a postseason machine. Ruiz was an assistant under Augustine Ruiz during that stretch, so he knows full well the Panther Way of playing.
Augustine Ruiz, who is now the head coach at 3A school St. Michael’s, got a chance to see the Panthers play in their regular-season finale against Mora, which they swept, and said they look a lot like the teams he coached from 2004-16.
“There’s still a sense of pride,” Augustine Ruiz said. “I know for my brother and [Panthers pitching coach Arturo ‘Tutti’ Archuleta], it’s that same sense of pride of playing for the name across your chest. And you want to give that sense of pride back.
Nicholas Ruiz, who stepped away in 2009 when he took a job in Santa Fe, said he still uses a few pages from his brother’s playbook, but he’s picked out his own style along the way. He said he also learned a few things from Capital head softball coach Dennis Hernandez when both of their daughters played club ball together.
“I study the game a lot and I’m always learning new defensive drills,” Ruiz said. “That’s what is so amazing about this game — it’s so in-depth and intricate. I tell the guys they don’t call it a thinking man’s game for nothing.”
The Panthers are showing they are learning as well, going 5-7 to finish the season after a 2-7 start. The Panthers even scared Santa Rosa, the District 6-2A champion and eventual top seed, overcoming a 13-3 deficit by scoring 10 straight runs and forcing the Lions to score three runs in the seventh to pull out the win.
Led by junior shortstop Nicholas Ruiz Jr. and senior infielder Justin Muller, Pecos is hitting .379 as a team and has hit 23 triples, with the junior Ruiz and Muller each hitting three. They also combined for 60 RBIs.
The senior Ruiz said one thing that hasn’t changed through the years is the caliber of athletes the school has, even if most of them are focused on running or basketball before baseball.
However, he said parents are contacting him and Archuleta, who was the pitching workhorse on the 2016 Panthers team, about playing for club teams in the summer and perhaps participating in fall leagues in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
“I’m excited these guys are starting to think beyond Pecos High School baseball and step out of their comfort zone,” Ruiz said. “They guys have the skills to make a name for themselves; they just got to go out and make that name.”
The Panthers can get started on that name-making with an upset over the Falcons.