Any receiver worth his weight in mouthguards will never hesitate to tell the world there’s not a ball he can’t catch, a route he can’t run and (most of all) a defensive back he can’t abuse like a Grand Canyon mule.

Logan Sandoval is a receiver. On the biggest stage of his life, the curly haired Ruidoso junior backed up the talk by producing the game’s only two touchdowns in a 12-0 win over St. Michael’s in the Class 3A state championship game.

His two catches covered 90 total yards on two consecutive offensive plays in the first quarter, generating the only scoring in a game that was much about defense as Saturday’s 6A title game in Albuquerque — a 75-55 Cleveland win over La Cueva in the highest-scoring 11-man championship game in state history — was about offense.

