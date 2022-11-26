Ruidoso junior receiver Logan Sandoval checks over his shoulder for St. Michael’s defenders after catching Pritchett’s pass. The junior caught both of the game’s touchdowns. ‘I tell [Pritchett] all the time not to buy into the wide receiver propaganda in the huddle,’ said Ruidoso coach Kief Johnson. ‘Logan’s one of those kids who swears he’s always open.’
Ruidoso quarterback Cooper Pritchett gets rid of the ball as he’s being hit by a St. Michael’s defender. The pass was caught for a touchdown — Pritchett’s second of the quarter and the end of the scoring in Saturday’s 12-0 win.
Any receiver worth his weight in mouthguards will never hesitate to tell the world there’s not a ball he can’t catch, a route he can’t run and (most of all) a defensive back he can’t abuse like a Grand Canyon mule.
Logan Sandoval is a receiver. On the biggest stage of his life, the curly haired Ruidoso junior backed up the talk by producing the game’s only two touchdowns in a 12-0 win over St. Michael’s in the Class 3A state championship game.
His two catches covered 90 total yards on two consecutive offensive plays in the first quarter, generating the only scoring in a game that was much about defense as Saturday’s 6A title game in Albuquerque — a 75-55 Cleveland win over La Cueva in the highest-scoring 11-man championship game in state history — was about offense.
“It was basically the same play call both times,” Sandoval said. “I knew I could beat my guy, I told everyone I could beat my guy and I was happy they gave me the ball so I could show everyone I could beat my guy.”
Lining up wide right at his own 44 along the St. Michael’s sideline, Sandoval broke a scoreless tie with 4:22 left in the first quarter when he drifted downfield a step in front of Horseman cornerback Rayes Baros, snared a Cooper Pritchett pass and outran Baros to the end zone at the south end of the stadium.
The play before, the Horsemen had turned the ball over on downs when a fourth-and-1 pass floated two yards over the hands of a wide-open Gage Bass in the Warriors secondary. What would have been a cakewalk St. Michael’s touchdown jump started the Warriors’ push to a state title.
“I tell [Pritchett] all the time not to buy into the wide receiver propaganda in the huddle,” said Ruidoso coach Kief Johnson. “Logan’s one of those kids who swears he’s always open.”
That one play, said St. Michael’s coach Joey Fernandez, was just one of those things where an opposing player simply rose above the fray and made something special happen.
“We knew [Ruidoso] would be going to him quite a bit, and we thought we had the matchups we needed, but [Sandoval] came up big for them. By time we made the adjustment it was too late.”
Too late because on Ruidoso’s very next offensive play, Johnson dialed up the Pritchett-to-Sandoval connection again. It came after a St. Michael’s three-and-out that set up the Warriors at their own 46.
“It wasn’t the same exact play call but, yeah, they were basically pretty similar,” Pritchett said. “I looked over and saw he had the same matchup so I was going there the whole way.”
Pritchett stood in the pocket long enough to send a long pass down the Horsemen sideline before getting drilled by St. Michael’s defensive lineman Taven Lozada. As Pritchett was busy hitting the Ivan Head Stadium turf, his pass spun into the Sandoval’s arms as Baros tripped and fell. Sandoval did the rest, turning to look back at Baros before reaching that same southside end zone with 3:08 left in the quarter.
“I knew I could beat that guy, and I knew I was faster than him so, yeah, I wanted the ball,” Sandoval said. “They made the change to put the new guy on me, and I wasn’t able to do that much against him, but I thought I was faster than him, too.”
That new guy was St. Michael’s senior Creed Chavez, the Horsemen’s emotional spark plug who managed to keep Sandoval in check the rest of the way. Chavez nearly had two interceptions later in the game, one of which could have been a pick-six had he been looking at the pass instead of Sandoval.
“In games like this, sometimes it’s just one little thing that can make a difference and for us it was having faith in that connection Cooper and Logan have,” Johnson said. “St. Mike’s is a heck of a team, and their defense is as good as we’ve seen. We didn’t do a lot against them so those two plays, yeah, we’ll take them.”