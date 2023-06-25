SFIS Wellness Center 2 tond cm.JPG

Cindy Roybal shows off the girls locker room in 2011 during the grand opening of Santa Fe Indian School’s Pueblo Pavilion Wellness Center. Roybal on Saturday was named to the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame.

 New Mexican file photo

What do you get for the coach who has done pretty much everything? How about another accolade to add to an already impressive résumé?

Legendary head coach Cindy Roybal, who recently took over the Pojoaque Valley girls basketball program, was named to the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday. It was the latest honor for Roybal, who was inducted into the New Mexico High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2017 and was a part of the All-American Red Heads traveling squad that was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Roybal made her biggest impact coaching college and high school basketball. She holds a 386-123 record at the high school level in stints at St. Catherine, the Institute of American Indian Arts, Santa Fe Indian School (twice), Pojoaque Valley, Española Valley and Santa Fe High. She led SFIS to consecutive Class 3A titles in 2010 and 2011.

