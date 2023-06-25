Cindy Roybal shows off the girls locker room in 2011 during the grand opening of Santa Fe Indian School’s Pueblo Pavilion Wellness Center. Roybal on Saturday was named to the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame.
What do you get for the coach who has done pretty much everything? How about another accolade to add to an already impressive résumé?
Legendary head coach Cindy Roybal, who recently took over the Pojoaque Valley girls basketball program, was named to the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday. It was the latest honor for Roybal, who was inducted into the New Mexico High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2017 and was a part of the All-American Red Heads traveling squad that was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.
Roybal made her biggest impact coaching college and high school basketball. She holds a 386-123 record at the high school level in stints at St. Catherine, the Institute of American Indian Arts, Santa Fe Indian School (twice), Pojoaque Valley, Española Valley and Santa Fe High. She led SFIS to consecutive Class 3A titles in 2010 and 2011.
She spent 17 years as the head women’s basketball coach at New Mexico Highlands University, winning 228 games, two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships and one appearance at the NCAA Division II tournament.
Roybal was one of five individuals selected for what the committee is calling the “Class of 2022.” She will be inducted along with rodeo star Ty Murray; Eastern New Mexico volleyball and basketball player Jennifer Goble Poyer; Cheryl Johnson, who starred at Albuquerque Manzano and UNM before becoming a high school administrator and coach; and Danny Villanueva, a kicker and punter at NMSU who played several seasons as a kicker in the NFL.
• • •
Santa Fe Fuego third baseman Humberto Maldonado is having himself a season, even by the Fuego’s
lofty standards. Heading into Saturday’s game against the Trinidad Triggers, Maldonado was hitting .492 with a league-best 13 home runs and 37 RBIs in just 19 games. He was flirting with the .500 mark after going 8-for-10 by that point.
But he “cooled off” Saturday, going hitless in three at-bats in a 10-6 Fuego win. He did score a run, but he is now hitting a more mortal .474 prior to Sunday’s series finale against Trinidad.
• • •
Santa Fe Indian School is still seeking teams for its first Fourth of July Basketball Shootout set for July 6-8 in the Everett F. Chavez Pueblo Pavilion.
The tournament is open to teams from the fourth grade to varsity level, with guarantees of at least three games. Registration is $200 per team, but if a team registers three or more squads under its umbrella, the cost is $175.
For more information, call Fernando Garcia at 505-389-9953 or Nate Abeyta at 505-231-8693.