Girls soccer
Robertson 5, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The visiting Cardinals scored twice in the first six minutes, setting the tone for what was a solid win against District 2 1A-3A rival Prep. The win kept Robertson (10-4-2 overall, 4-1 district) in line for a potential share of the district lead behind unbeaten frontrunner St. Michael's (11-4, 6-0). The Cardinals got all of their scoring in the first half, outshooting the Blue Griffins 26-7.
Top players: Cardinals co-captain Amor Montoya scored the first two goals, pushing her season total to double digits with 11 goals in 16 games. Molly Flure also scored twice, along with Amber Doss.
What’s next: Robertson is at home Saturday against Santa Fe Indian; Prep plays West Las Vegas the same day.
Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Capital 0
What happened: Don't look now, but the Demons are rolling once again. During last spring's truncated season, Santa Fe High rode an undefeated record into the state title match. Rebuilt with a roster of reserves and sub-varsity players from that team, the Demons rolled to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-12 sweep of Capital to improve to 9-7 overall and 4-0 District 5-5A — good enough for sole possession of first place with six matches left in the regular season.
Top players: Demons middle blocker Marisa Koroneos was the star of the match, registering 12 kills in leading her team to a sixth straight win.
What’s next: The Demons are at home next Tuesday against Rio Grande; Capital will host Manzano on Tuesday.
Santa Fe Prep 3, West Las Vegas 1
What happened: The Blue Griffins made it two straight wins in District 2-3A play, as they downed the Lady Dons, 25-19, 25-12, 19-25, 25-13 in Prep Gymnasium. Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said his team had to be a little more aggressive because West Las Vegas’ defense made the Blue Griffins work for their points. He also made some lineup changes that helped bring some life to the offense. “They don’t let balls drop, so we came out a little more focused from the first set,” Bhakta said.
Top players: Sophomore Nicole Gonzales had a team-high 28 kills and three aces for Prep. Lauen McHorse had five kills, while Emery Kuth and Caroline Moore each added four.
What’s next: Prep (7-8 overall, 2-2 in 2-3A) takes on Raton at home Saturday. West Las Vegas (3-11, 0-4) plays at St. Michael’s on Tuesday.
Pojoaque Valley 3, Española Valley 0
What happened: The Elkettes were stingy on the defensive end, as they rolled past the Lady Sundevils, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 in Edward Medina Gymnasium. A quartet of players hit double-digit digs, which helped feed an offense that recorded 40 assists.
Top players: Adrianna Rodriguez had 28 digs to go with eight kills and a pair of aces. Anica Urioise had a team-high 15 kills and 15 digs, while Shontelle Molina served three aces to go with her 19 digs. Taylor Quintana led Pojoaque with 25 assists and had 10 digs.
What’s next: Pojaoque (12-6, 3-0) gets a matchup with Los Alamos on Tuesday for first place. Española (8-11, 0-4) plays the Lady Hilltoppers on Thursday.
